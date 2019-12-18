Central Arkansas defeats Incarnate Word 88-82 in OT

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Eddy Kayouloud had 26 points and 13 rebounds, and Jared Chatham added 23 points as Central Arkansas ended its eight-game losing streak, getting past Incarnate Word 88-82 in overtime on Wednesday.

It was the first victory for associate head coach Anthony Boone after the school announced Monday that coach Russ Pennell was taking an indefinite leave of absence from the program for personal reasons.

Hayden Koval had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Central Arkansas (2-9, 1-0 Southland Conference). Rylan Bergersen added 10 points and six assists. Kayouloud shot 9 for 10 from the foul line and added six assists. Chatham also had eight rebounds.

Keaston Willis scored a season-high 28 points for the Cardinals (3-8, 0-1). Brandon Swaby added 16 points, and Dwight Murray Jr. had 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Drew Lutz, the Cardinals’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 10 points per game, was held to four points (2-of-10 shooting).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com