WEDNESDAY 12/18:

TODAY: Few Flurries. Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Cold. High 27°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Cold & Breezy. Low 12°

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Not as Cold. High 33°

DISCUSSION:

Clouds will stick around SE Ohio this morning, along with a few flurry chances. Skies will begin to gradually clear during the mid to late afternoon, allowing for some sunshine to peek through. Temperatures will be much colder today, with highs in the mid to upper 20s this afternoon. With breezy conditions, it will feel more like the low to mid Teens with the Wind Chill.

Skies will continue to clear during the overnight, and temperatures will be even colder. Lows will drop into the lower Teens, but with the breezy conditions continuing, it will feel much colder. Wind Chills will be as cold as the low to mid Single Digits at times.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Thursday, and this will help warm temperatures into the lower 30s during the afternoon.

A quiet weather pattern is looking to stay with us for the end of the week into the weekend across SE Ohio. Temperatures will warm back into the 40s on Friday, and into the low to mid 40s this weekend.

As we head into the week of Christmas, temperatures will be even warmer, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 Monday and Christmas Eve.

Have a Great Wednesday!

