US Veteran Walks from Columbus to Arlington Cemetery to Raise Funds

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A United States Marine Corps Veteran stopped to stay at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Zanesville after embarking on a once in a lifetime journey as he walks from Columbus, Ohio to Arlington National Cemetery. After serving in the United States Marine Corps from 2006 to 2010, Justin Kuhel began traveling the continental United States on foot in 2012 when he first walked from Columbus to Arlington Cemetery. Kuhel says he began March for Our Vets to raise funds for two agencies that are close to his heart.

“One is Help Our Military Heroes. They provide completely free, no cost adapted vehicles to guys that were severely wounded—so, double…triple amputees and paraplegics free of cost. And, the other organization—Save a Warrior—helps with free, no cost mental healthcare for veterans. They’re actually based out of Newark, Ohio.”

Kuhel is a Columbus native and works part time as a firefighter and paramedic. When he is not working or taking classes, he walks up to 20 miles per day and camps outside during the night.

“I basically just have a tent, a couple serious sleeping bags, some good gear from REI. The people at REI gave us a great discount. We had a couple different donors buy pretty much all this gear that I have. So, I wake up in the morning usually about 6:30 or 7 o’clock. I break down my tent—try to let it dry off a little bit; it usually has frost on it—pack it all up and start walking.”

Justin completed his longest walk in 2014—from North Carolina to California. His fundraising goal for his current 20 day walk is $20,000. For more information or to donate to March for Our Vets; visit the March for Our Vets Facebook page.