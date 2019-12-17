Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 82, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 52

Akr. Coventry 69, Lodi Cloverleaf 57

Akr. Ellet 68, Akr. East 62

Akr. Firestone 54, Akr. North 47

Akr. Manchester 69, Rittman 66

Albany Alexander 53, Frankfort Adena 39

Arcadia 48, Lima Temple Christian 40

Ashville Teays Valley 84, Circleville 50

Athens 57, Pomeroy Meigs 55

Barnesville 67, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 45

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 47, Port Clinton 42

Batavia Clermont NE 73, Blanchester 58

Beaver Eastern 58, S. Webster 50

Berlin Hiland 56, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 26

Bethel-Tate 43, Felicity-Franklin 38

Beverly Ft. Frye 77, Waterford 33

Bloom-Carroll 60, Baltimore Liberty Union 47

Brookfield 58, Ravenna SE 48

Brunswick 49, Avon 38

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 56, Belmont Union Local 53

Campbell Memorial 67, Heartland Christian 59

Can. South 112, Cols. Marion-Franklin 42

Canal Fulton Northwest 54, Alliance 38

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 81, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 43

Cedarville 48, Jamestown Greeneview 43

Centerburg 47, Howard E. Knox 35

Chagrin Falls 65, Chesterland W. Geauga 54

Chagrin Falls Kenston 77, Cornerstone Christian 51

Chillicothe 79, Greenfield McClain 34

Cin. Anderson 69, Milford 64

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 48, Cin. Christian 37

Cin. La Salle 67, W. Chester Lakota W. 53

Cin. Oak Hills 77, Cin. Western Hills 71

Cin. Riverview East 67, Cin. SCPA 47

Cin. West Clermont 57, Cin. Withrow 38

Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 79, Cin. Hillcrest 59

Circleville Logan Elm 53, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 48

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 91, Dalton 55

Cle. Lincoln W. 78, Cle. Collinwood 46

Cle. Rhodes 82, Cle. John Adams 66

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 44, Ironton Rock Hill 39

Cols. Africentric 86, Cols. Independence 55

Cols. Linden McKinley 56, Cols. East 32

Cols. Mifflin 54, Cols. Beechcroft 52

Cols. Northland 73, Cols. Centennial 62

Cols. South 112, Cols. Marion-Franklin 42

Cols. Walnut Ridge 65, Cols. Briggs 49

Columbiana 70, Salem 57

Convoy Crestview 61, Ft. Jennings 36

Crown City S. Gallia 56, Racine Southern 51

Day. Christian 56, Legacy Christian 35

Day. Ponitz Tech. 59, Cin. Winton Woods 57

Delaware Buckeye Valley 65, Cols. Grandview Hts. 45

Delphos St. John’s 38, Continental 27

Dover 45, Byesville Meadowbrook 36

Dresden Tri-Valley 51, McConnelsville Morgan 42

Dublin Jerome 57, Westerville N. 55, 2OT

Dublin Scioto 43, Grove City Cent. Crossing 30

E. Liverpool 82, Wintersville Indian Creek 39

Edon 48, Stryker 40

Fairview 85, Parma Hts. Holy Name 66

Franklin Furnace Green 84, Portsmouth Sciotoville 30

Galion Northmor 56, Cardington-Lincoln 34

Georgetown 61, Lees Creek E. Clinton 53

Girard 63, Hubbard 59

Glouster Trimble 62, Reedsville Eastern 58

Gorham Fayette 41, W. Unity Hilltop 28

Goshen 71, Reading 51

Grafton Midview 57, Elyria 42

Grove City 85, Groveport-Madison 72

Hamilton New Miami 60, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 48

Hamilton Ross 66, Cin. Mt. Healthy 54

Hannibal River 50, Bridgeport 40

Hicksville 57, Sherwood Fairview 53, OT

Ironton St. Joseph 61, Latham Western 52

Jackson 75, Washington C.H. 26

Jackson Center 55, Ft. Loramie 34

Johnstown-Monroe 44, Johnstown Northridge 37

Kidron Cent. Christian 69, Kingsway Christian 30

Kirtland 56, Burton Berkshire 16

LaGrange Keystone 72, Sheffield Brookside 28

Lakewood St. Edward 56, Warren Harding 50

Lakewood St. Edward 81, Lyndhurst Brush 58

Lancaster 76, Cols. Patriot Prep 17

Lancaster Fairfield Union 52, Amanda-Clearcreek 41

Lima Shawnee 79, Lima Perry 58

Lima Sr. 66, Tol. St. John’s 44

Lisbon Beaver 79, Richmond Edison 67

Lisbon David Anderson 59, Leetonia 51

Lockland 65, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 53

London 54, Urbana 36

Lorain 81, Vermilion 38

Lore City Buckeye Trail 61, Newcomerstown 35

Louisville 59, Louisville Aquinas 43

Lucasville Valley 56, Bainbridge Paint Valley 45

Macedonia Nordonia 59, Medina Highland 56, OT

Magnolia Sandy Valley 79, Bowerston Conotton Valley 38

Mantua Crestwood 74, Hartville Lake Center Christian 58

Maple Hts. 65, Bedford 64

Marietta 58, Cambridge 53

Marion Elgin 54, Morral Ridgedale 49

Massillon Tuslaw 69, Doylestown Chippewa 62

Massillon Washington 58, Can. Glenoak 56

McArthur Vinton County 56, Nelsonville-York 49

Millersport 63, Grove City Christian 60

Mineral Ridge 85, Lowellville 66

Minerva 67, Steubenville 63

Mogadore 74, Rootstown 49

Mt. Orab Western Brown 54, Williamsburg 27

New Boston Glenwood 73, Portsmouth Clay 43

New Middletown Spring. 91, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 41

New Philadelphia 67, Coshocton 45

New Richmond 56, Cin. Finneytown 42

Norton 64, Mogadore Field 37

Norwood 84, Cin. Clark Montessori 73

Oberlin 63, Wellington 53

Oberlin Firelands 61, Lorain Clearview 51

Orange 60, Gates Mills Hawken 41

Oregon Stritch 81, McComb 36

Orwell Grand Valley 69, Fairport Harbor Harding 58

Ottawa-Glandorf 76, Bowling Green 24

Ottoville 55, Delphos Jefferson 43

Oxford Talawanda 49, Morrow Little Miami 42

Parma Normandy 56, Elyria Cath. 52

Peninsula Woodridge 74, Ravenna 59

Perry 79, Geneva 46

Perrysburg 66, Oregon Clay 52

Pettisville 62, Pioneer N. Central 46

Poland Seminary 41, Canfield S. Range 35

Proctorville Fairland 72, Portsmouth 42

Richmond Hts. 113, Independence 44

Rockford Parkway 66, Adams Central, Ind. 39

Rocky River Lutheran W. 77, Brooklyn 46

Russia 54, Botkins 44

S. Point 81, Gallipolis Gallia 65

STVM 82, Youngs. Ursuline 21

Salineville Southern 67, E. Palestine 54

Sarahsville Shenandoah 66, John Marshall, W.Va. 49

Sardinia Eastern Brown 68, Peebles 66, OT

Seaman N. Adams 63, Batavia 53

Sebring McKinley 57, Berlin Center Western Reserve 52

Sidney 52, Xenia 48

Spring. Cath. Cent. 57, S. Charleston SE 35

Springboro 56, Wilmington 40

Springfield 54, Beavercreek 48

St. Clairsville 71, Bellaire 61

Stewart Federal Hocking 77, Wahama, W.Va. 31

Stow-Munroe Falls 50, Wadsworth 48

Strasburg-Franklin 34, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 31

Streetsboro 62, Akr. Springfield 40

Strongsville 53, Avon Lake 48

Struthers 68, Cortland Lakeview 60

Swanton 57, Maumee 52

Sylvania Northview 66, Tol. Waite 43

Sylvania Southview 66, Wauseon 63

Thornville Sheridan 80, Crooksville 53

Tol. Whitmer 60, Tol. Woodward 49

Trenton Edgewood 56, Harrison 39

Troy Christian 75, Jefferson Area 67, 2OT

Versailles 57, Bellefontaine 48

Vincent Warren 59, New Concord John Glenn 46

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 64, Uhrichsville Claymont 55

W. Liberty-Salem 59, Mechanicsburg 54

Warren JFK 56, Youngs. Liberty 51

Warren Lordstown 57, Kinsman Badger 44

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 59, Hillsboro 43

Waverly 54, Minford 39

Wellston 41, Bidwell River Valley 38

Wellsville 75, Hanoverton United 55

Westerville S. 64, Plain City Jonathan Alder 59

Wheelersburg 50, Oak Hill 47

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 81, Shadyside 75

Wickliffe 75, Middlefield Cardinal 45

Willoughby S. 84, Chardon 65

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 62, Rayland Buckeye 46

Wooster 71, Copley 64

Wooster Triway 58, Sugarcreek Garaway 25

Worthington Christian 57, Cols. Bexley 41

Youngs. Boardman 64, Uniontown Lake 43

Youngs. Chaney High School 64, Warren Howland 38

Zanesville 71, Warsaw River View 54

Zanesville Maysville 47, New Lexington 44

Zanesville W. Muskingum 58, Philo 40

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 71, E. Can. 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Beallsville vs. Hundred, W.Va., ppd.

Lima Bath vs. Findlay, ppd.

Lima Cent. Cath. vs. Wapakoneta, ccd.

New Madison Tri-Village vs. Newton Local, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/