Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 82, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 52
Akr. Coventry 69, Lodi Cloverleaf 57
Akr. Ellet 68, Akr. East 62
Akr. Firestone 54, Akr. North 47
Akr. Manchester 69, Rittman 66
Albany Alexander 53, Frankfort Adena 39
Arcadia 48, Lima Temple Christian 40
Ashville Teays Valley 84, Circleville 50
Athens 57, Pomeroy Meigs 55
Barnesville 67, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 45
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 47, Port Clinton 42
Batavia Clermont NE 73, Blanchester 58
Beaver Eastern 58, S. Webster 50
Berlin Hiland 56, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 26
Bethel-Tate 43, Felicity-Franklin 38
Beverly Ft. Frye 77, Waterford 33
Bloom-Carroll 60, Baltimore Liberty Union 47
Brookfield 58, Ravenna SE 48
Brunswick 49, Avon 38
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 56, Belmont Union Local 53
Campbell Memorial 67, Heartland Christian 59
Can. South 112, Cols. Marion-Franklin 42
Canal Fulton Northwest 54, Alliance 38
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 81, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 43
Cedarville 48, Jamestown Greeneview 43
Centerburg 47, Howard E. Knox 35
Chagrin Falls 65, Chesterland W. Geauga 54
Chagrin Falls Kenston 77, Cornerstone Christian 51
Chillicothe 79, Greenfield McClain 34
Cin. Anderson 69, Milford 64
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 48, Cin. Christian 37
Cin. La Salle 67, W. Chester Lakota W. 53
Cin. Oak Hills 77, Cin. Western Hills 71
Cin. Riverview East 67, Cin. SCPA 47
Cin. West Clermont 57, Cin. Withrow 38
Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 79, Cin. Hillcrest 59
Circleville Logan Elm 53, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 48
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 91, Dalton 55
Cle. Lincoln W. 78, Cle. Collinwood 46
Cle. Rhodes 82, Cle. John Adams 66
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 44, Ironton Rock Hill 39
Cols. Africentric 86, Cols. Independence 55
Cols. Linden McKinley 56, Cols. East 32
Cols. Mifflin 54, Cols. Beechcroft 52
Cols. Northland 73, Cols. Centennial 62
Cols. South 112, Cols. Marion-Franklin 42
Cols. Walnut Ridge 65, Cols. Briggs 49
Columbiana 70, Salem 57
Convoy Crestview 61, Ft. Jennings 36
Crown City S. Gallia 56, Racine Southern 51
Day. Christian 56, Legacy Christian 35
Day. Ponitz Tech. 59, Cin. Winton Woods 57
Delaware Buckeye Valley 65, Cols. Grandview Hts. 45
Delphos St. John’s 38, Continental 27
Dover 45, Byesville Meadowbrook 36
Dresden Tri-Valley 51, McConnelsville Morgan 42
Dublin Jerome 57, Westerville N. 55, 2OT
Dublin Scioto 43, Grove City Cent. Crossing 30
E. Liverpool 82, Wintersville Indian Creek 39
Edon 48, Stryker 40
Fairview 85, Parma Hts. Holy Name 66
Franklin Furnace Green 84, Portsmouth Sciotoville 30
Galion Northmor 56, Cardington-Lincoln 34
Georgetown 61, Lees Creek E. Clinton 53
Girard 63, Hubbard 59
Glouster Trimble 62, Reedsville Eastern 58
Gorham Fayette 41, W. Unity Hilltop 28
Goshen 71, Reading 51
Grafton Midview 57, Elyria 42
Grove City 85, Groveport-Madison 72
Hamilton New Miami 60, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 48
Hamilton Ross 66, Cin. Mt. Healthy 54
Hannibal River 50, Bridgeport 40
Hicksville 57, Sherwood Fairview 53, OT
Ironton St. Joseph 61, Latham Western 52
Jackson 75, Washington C.H. 26
Jackson Center 55, Ft. Loramie 34
Johnstown-Monroe 44, Johnstown Northridge 37
Kidron Cent. Christian 69, Kingsway Christian 30
Kirtland 56, Burton Berkshire 16
LaGrange Keystone 72, Sheffield Brookside 28
Lakewood St. Edward 56, Warren Harding 50
Lakewood St. Edward 81, Lyndhurst Brush 58
Lancaster 76, Cols. Patriot Prep 17
Lancaster Fairfield Union 52, Amanda-Clearcreek 41
Lima Shawnee 79, Lima Perry 58
Lima Sr. 66, Tol. St. John’s 44
Lisbon Beaver 79, Richmond Edison 67
Lisbon David Anderson 59, Leetonia 51
Lockland 65, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 53
London 54, Urbana 36
Lorain 81, Vermilion 38
Lore City Buckeye Trail 61, Newcomerstown 35
Louisville 59, Louisville Aquinas 43
Lucasville Valley 56, Bainbridge Paint Valley 45
Macedonia Nordonia 59, Medina Highland 56, OT
Magnolia Sandy Valley 79, Bowerston Conotton Valley 38
Mantua Crestwood 74, Hartville Lake Center Christian 58
Maple Hts. 65, Bedford 64
Marietta 58, Cambridge 53
Marion Elgin 54, Morral Ridgedale 49
Massillon Tuslaw 69, Doylestown Chippewa 62
Massillon Washington 58, Can. Glenoak 56
McArthur Vinton County 56, Nelsonville-York 49
Millersport 63, Grove City Christian 60
Mineral Ridge 85, Lowellville 66
Minerva 67, Steubenville 63
Mogadore 74, Rootstown 49
Mt. Orab Western Brown 54, Williamsburg 27
New Boston Glenwood 73, Portsmouth Clay 43
New Middletown Spring. 91, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 41
New Philadelphia 67, Coshocton 45
New Richmond 56, Cin. Finneytown 42
Norton 64, Mogadore Field 37
Norwood 84, Cin. Clark Montessori 73
Oberlin 63, Wellington 53
Oberlin Firelands 61, Lorain Clearview 51
Orange 60, Gates Mills Hawken 41
Oregon Stritch 81, McComb 36
Orwell Grand Valley 69, Fairport Harbor Harding 58
Ottawa-Glandorf 76, Bowling Green 24
Ottoville 55, Delphos Jefferson 43
Oxford Talawanda 49, Morrow Little Miami 42
Parma Normandy 56, Elyria Cath. 52
Peninsula Woodridge 74, Ravenna 59
Perry 79, Geneva 46
Perrysburg 66, Oregon Clay 52
Pettisville 62, Pioneer N. Central 46
Poland Seminary 41, Canfield S. Range 35
Proctorville Fairland 72, Portsmouth 42
Richmond Hts. 113, Independence 44
Rockford Parkway 66, Adams Central, Ind. 39
Rocky River Lutheran W. 77, Brooklyn 46
Russia 54, Botkins 44
S. Point 81, Gallipolis Gallia 65
STVM 82, Youngs. Ursuline 21
Salineville Southern 67, E. Palestine 54
Sarahsville Shenandoah 66, John Marshall, W.Va. 49
Sardinia Eastern Brown 68, Peebles 66, OT
Seaman N. Adams 63, Batavia 53
Sebring McKinley 57, Berlin Center Western Reserve 52
Sidney 52, Xenia 48
Spring. Cath. Cent. 57, S. Charleston SE 35
Springboro 56, Wilmington 40
Springfield 54, Beavercreek 48
St. Clairsville 71, Bellaire 61
Stewart Federal Hocking 77, Wahama, W.Va. 31
Stow-Munroe Falls 50, Wadsworth 48
Strasburg-Franklin 34, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 31
Streetsboro 62, Akr. Springfield 40
Strongsville 53, Avon Lake 48
Struthers 68, Cortland Lakeview 60
Swanton 57, Maumee 52
Sylvania Northview 66, Tol. Waite 43
Sylvania Southview 66, Wauseon 63
Thornville Sheridan 80, Crooksville 53
Tol. Whitmer 60, Tol. Woodward 49
Trenton Edgewood 56, Harrison 39
Troy Christian 75, Jefferson Area 67, 2OT
Versailles 57, Bellefontaine 48
Vincent Warren 59, New Concord John Glenn 46
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 64, Uhrichsville Claymont 55
W. Liberty-Salem 59, Mechanicsburg 54
Warren JFK 56, Youngs. Liberty 51
Warren Lordstown 57, Kinsman Badger 44
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 59, Hillsboro 43
Waverly 54, Minford 39
Wellston 41, Bidwell River Valley 38
Wellsville 75, Hanoverton United 55
Westerville S. 64, Plain City Jonathan Alder 59
Wheelersburg 50, Oak Hill 47
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 81, Shadyside 75
Wickliffe 75, Middlefield Cardinal 45
Willoughby S. 84, Chardon 65
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 62, Rayland Buckeye 46
Wooster 71, Copley 64
Wooster Triway 58, Sugarcreek Garaway 25
Worthington Christian 57, Cols. Bexley 41
Youngs. Boardman 64, Uniontown Lake 43
Youngs. Chaney High School 64, Warren Howland 38
Zanesville 71, Warsaw River View 54
Zanesville Maysville 47, New Lexington 44
Zanesville W. Muskingum 58, Philo 40
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 71, E. Can. 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Beallsville vs. Hundred, W.Va., ppd.
Lima Bath vs. Findlay, ppd.
Lima Cent. Cath. vs. Wapakoneta, ccd.
New Madison Tri-Village vs. Newton Local, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/