Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 69, Upper Moreland 54
Abraham Lincoln 61, Sankofa Freedom 49
Allentown Allen 73, Bethlehem Catholic 60
Apollo-Ridge 61, Riverview 47
Archbishop Carroll 63, Philadelphia West Catholic 60
Archbishop Ryan 41, St. Joseph’s Prep 39
Avonworth 72, Fort Cherry 61
Bangor 61, Northern Lehigh 41
Bartram 54, Mastery Charter North 43
Benjamin Franklin 59, Fels 57
Bensalem 56, William Tennent 47
Bethel Park 84, Hempfield Area 74
Bethlehem Liberty 58, Allentown Dieruff 45
Bishop Canevin 68, Mapletown 28
Blackhawk 63, New Castle 61
Bonner-Prendergast 54, Father Judge 50
Boyertown 43, Spring-Ford 40
Bradford 64, Dubois Central Catholic 37
Brandywine Heights 64, Hamburg 46
Brentwood 89, Bentworth 42
Butler 75, Mount Lebanon 71
Camp Hill 71, Middletown 59
Camp Hill Trinity 57, West Perry 30
Cardinal O’Hara 70, La Salle 62
Carlisle Christian 69, Lebanon Christian 62
Carlynton 58, Keystone Oaks 49
Catasauqua 59, Pen Argyl 29
Cedar Cliff 60, Lower Dauphin 53
Central Bucks South 52, Central Bucks East 46
Central Columbia 75, Midd-West 41
Central Dauphin 68, Altoona 51
Central York 55, York 47
Charleroi 71, Brownsville 32
Chartiers Valley 52, South Fayette 50
Cheltenham 58, Upper Dublin 49
Christian School of York 58, New Covenant Christian 47
Christopher Dock 52, Chester Charter 51
Church Farm School 61, Calvary Christian 45
Coatesville 66, Downingtown West 58
Cornell 82, Western Beaver County 39
Council Rock North 45, Harry S. Truman 43
Council Rock South 59, Neshaminy 43
Danville 51, Shikellamy 36
Devon Prep 59, Germantown Academy 58
Dobbins/Randolph 75, GAMP 56
East Allegheny 63, Deer Lakes 54
Eastern York 79, Kennard-Dale 65
Easton 69, Bethlehem Freedom 64
Edison 63, Parkway Northwest 55
Elk County Catholic 47, Dubois 40
Ellwood City 50, New Brighton 48
Elverson 73, Swenson 65
Erie First Christian Academy 60, Northwestern 57
Erie, Colo. 78, Harbor Creek 28
Exeter 69, Schuylkill Valley 59, OT
Farrell 74, Reynolds 23
Forest Area 54, Venango 35
Fox Chapel 69, North Hills 42
Franklin 83, Sharon 80, 2OT
Franklin Regional 43, Armstrong 38
Franklin Towne Charter 48, Philadelphia Academy Charter 35
Freire Charter 72, Strawberry Mansion 70
Friends Central 58, Penn Charter 54
Gratz 71, Imhotep Charter 60
Hampton 76, Indiana 43
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 73, Hershey 48
Haverford School 54, George School 46
Highlands 82, Beaver Falls 60
Holy Ghost Prep 73, Valley Forge Military 51
James Buchanan 61, Boiling Springs 60
Johnsonburg 57, Kane Area 48
KIPP Dubois 67, Julia R Masterman 66
Karns City 78, Cranberry 54
Kiski Area 61, Plum 60
Knoch 85, Valley 50
Laurel 73, Burgettstown 65
Laurel Highlands 59, Woodland Hills 48
Leechburg 77, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 26
Lincoln Park Charter 68, Aliquippa 64
Littlestown 90, Fairfield 46
Lower Merion 59, Garnet Valley 56
Lower Moreland 51, Bristol 38
Mariana Bracetti 53, Parkway West 51
Maritime Academy 55, Science Leadership Center City 33
Marple Newtown 58, Springfield Delco 53
Martin Luther King 76, Audenried 45
McGuffey 54, Frazier 31
McKeesport 75, Greensburg Salem 62
Monessen 82, Jefferson-Morgan 60
Montoursville 54, Lewisburg 45
Moon 58, West Mifflin 47
Mount Carmel 71, Southern Columbia 48
Neshannock 43, Elwood City Riverside 41
Neumann 80, Muncy 61
New Oxford 60, Dallastown Area 43
Norristown 71, Owen J Roberts 38
North Clarion 52, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 45
North East 35, Girard, Kan. 24
Northampton 43, Allentown Central Catholic 34
Northeastern 65, South Western 42
Northwestern Lehigh 62, Moravian Academy 56, 2OT
Norwin 54, Jeannette 43
Nueva Esperanza 57, Bodine 34
Octorara 55, Garden Spot 46
Oley Valley 54, Fleetwood 38
Olney Charter 57, South Philadelphia 55
Otto-Eldred 67, Northern Potter 31
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 79, South Side 63
Overbrook 47, Philadelphia Central 41
Palumbo 63, Tacony Academy 35
Parkway Center City 45, Motivation 42
Paul Robeson 70, Mastbaum 54
Penn Hills 77, Gateway 61
Penn Wood 48, Downingtown East 47
Pennridge 69, Quakertown 52
Philadelphia Northeast 63, Prep Charter 58
Pine-Richland 59, Canon-McMillan 50
Pittsburgh North Catholic 74, Seneca Valley 71
Quaker Valley 61, Beaver Area 42
Reading 74, Chester 70
Red Lion 74, Spring Grove 35
Ridley 42, Conestoga 38
Rochester 73, Eden Christian 39
Roxborough 57, Kensington 55
SLA Beeber 69, Penn Treaty 39
Saegertown 49, Eisenhower 39
Serra Catholic 47, Carmichaels 41
Seton-LaSalle 76, Freedom Area 65
Shaler 73, Mars 62
Shalom Christian 80, Carroll Christian, Md. 70
Shenango 64, Mohawk 36
Shippensburg 70, Waynesboro 62
Smethport 42, Galeton 15
Souderton 43, Central Bucks West 39
South Allegheny 62, Burrell 38
South Park 55, Derry 54
Southern Lehigh 66, Notre Dame-Green Pond 50
Southmoreland 52, Bethlehem Center 47
Springdale 86, Sto-Rox 85
Steel Valley 60, Shady Side Academy 58
Summit Academy 70, Propel Braddock Hills 36
Susquehanna Township 66, Mechanicsburg 63
Susquehannock 68, Dover 35
Thomas Jefferson 79, West Allegheny 65
Titusville 58, Warren 53
Trinity 100, Montour 97
Tulpehocken 75, Berks Christian 43
Twin Valley Ms 63, Red Lion Christian 22
Union Area 63, Quigley Catholic 31
Union City 52, Maplewood 46
Uniontown 69, Albert Gallatin 57
Upper Darby 47, Haverford 42
Vincentian Academy 51, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 48
Waynesburg Central 52, Yough 44
West Greene 64, Geibel Catholic 58
West Middlesex 49, Wilmington 31
West Philadelphia 65, String Theory Schools 57
West York 43, York Suburban 40
Whitehall 64, Emmaus 52
Williamsburg 78, St. Joseph’s Catholic 42
Winchester Thurston 88, Northgate 58
Wissahickon 62, Hatboro-Horsham 29
Wyomissing 59, Daniel Boone 47
York Catholic 64, Hanover 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Propel Montour High School, ppd.
Lehighton vs. Panther Valley, ppd. to Dec 17th.
Old Forge vs. Blue Ridge, ppd.
Wilkes-Barre Area vs. Williamsport, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allderdice 62, Montour 45
Avella 71, Carmichaels 33
Bangor 42, Northern Lehigh 22
Bensalem 61, William Tennent 20
Berks Catholic 47, Wyomissing 43
Bethlehem Center 42, Burgettstown 38
Blacklick Valley 55, Berlin-Brothersvalley 52
Camp Hill Trinity 57, West Perry 30
Cedar Cliff 44, Lower Dauphin 39
Central Bucks West 41, Souderton 24
Central Dauphin 47, Altoona 32
Central Martinsburg 45, Bellefonte 36
Central Valley 67, Neshannock 56
Clarion 82, Redbank Valley 61
Clearfield 59, Philipsburg-Osceola 40
Conemaugh Valley 57, Turkeyfoot Valley 30
Connellsville 49, Mount Pleasant 19
Council Rock North 74, Harry S. Truman 45
Dallastown Area 57, New Oxford 39
Downingtown East 62, Penn Wood 50
Downingtown West 54, Coatesville 52
Eastern York 44, Kennard-Dale 36
Episcopal Academy 41, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 30
Erie 50, General McLane 39
Faith Christian Academy 52, Calvary Christian 36
Fox Chapel 54, Pine-Richland 39
Friends Central 58, Pennington, N.J. 38
Garnet Valley 49, Lower Merion 20
George School 62, Hun, N.J. 50
Germantown Friends 37, New Foundations 14
Gettysburg 49, Northeastern 35
Great Valley 51, Sun Valley/Northley Co-op 33
Hallahan 47, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 35
Hampton 69, Freeport 59
Hatboro-Horsham 49, Wissahickon 35
Hollidaysburg 66, St. Marys 51
Jefferson-Morgan 43, Mapletown 21
Jenkintown 44, Lower Moreland 39
Juniata 46, Millersburg 22
Kennett 35, Oxford 25
Kiski Area 63, Propel Andrew Street 22
Knoch 39, Indiana 37
Lancaster Catholic 49, Solanco 33
Lansdale Catholic 67, Conwell Egan 38
Littlestown 54, Fairfield 31
Mechanicsburg 43, Susquehanna Township 39, OT
Mercyhurst Prep 39, Fairview 21
Methacton 43, Perkiomen Valley 31
Middletown 52, Camp Hill 47
Moon 57, Lincoln Park Charter 42
Morrisville 40, Collegium Charter School 35
Nazareth Area 43, Parkland 32
Northampton 43, Allentown Central Catholic 34
Northwestern Lehigh 55, Moravian Academy 44
Norwin 66, North Hills 23
Owen J Roberts 56, Norristown 26
Pen Argyl 51, Catasauqua 33
Penn Charter 62, Agnes Irwin 23
Pennridge 50, Quakertown 31
Philadelphia George Washington 48, Mastery Charter South 35
Philadelphia West Catholic 58, Archbishop Carroll 51
Plum 47, Franklin Regional 43
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 72, Springfield Montco 24
Prep-Villa 54, Villa Joseph Marie 42
Radnor 57, Harriton 47
Red Lion 45, Spring Grove 30
Renaissance Academy 49, AIM Academy 11
Ridley 69, Conestoga 28
Shaler 53, Butler 46
South Fayette 64, Brentwood 45
Southmoreland 47, McKeesport 40
Spring-Ford 59, Boyertown 42
St. Basil 46, Nazareth Academy 26
St. Hubert’s 51, Little Flower 19
Tamaqua 60, Pine Grove 28
United 62, Homer-Center 50
Villa Maria 54, Villa Joseph Marie 42
West Branch 52, Moshannon Valley 40
West York 51, York Suburban 47
Westtown 45, St. Elizabeth, Del. 36
Windber 68, Shade 48
York Catholic 32, Hanover 13
Yough 44, Geibel Catholic 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Jeannette vs. Clairton, ppd.
Marian Catholic vs. Mahanoy Area, ppd.
McGuffey vs. Carrick, ppd.
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart vs. Clairton, ppd.
Penn Hills vs. Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Pequea Valley vs. Annville-Cleona, ppd. to Dec 17th.
___
