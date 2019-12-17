Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 69, Upper Moreland 54

Abraham Lincoln 61, Sankofa Freedom 49

Allentown Allen 73, Bethlehem Catholic 60

Apollo-Ridge 61, Riverview 47

Archbishop Carroll 63, Philadelphia West Catholic 60

Archbishop Ryan 41, St. Joseph’s Prep 39

Avonworth 72, Fort Cherry 61

Bangor 61, Northern Lehigh 41

Bartram 54, Mastery Charter North 43

Benjamin Franklin 59, Fels 57

Bensalem 56, William Tennent 47

Bethel Park 84, Hempfield Area 74

Bethlehem Liberty 58, Allentown Dieruff 45

Bishop Canevin 68, Mapletown 28

Blackhawk 63, New Castle 61

Bonner-Prendergast 54, Father Judge 50

Boyertown 43, Spring-Ford 40

Bradford 64, Dubois Central Catholic 37

Brandywine Heights 64, Hamburg 46

Brentwood 89, Bentworth 42

Butler 75, Mount Lebanon 71

Camp Hill 71, Middletown 59

Camp Hill Trinity 57, West Perry 30

Cardinal O’Hara 70, La Salle 62

Carlisle Christian 69, Lebanon Christian 62

Carlynton 58, Keystone Oaks 49

Catasauqua 59, Pen Argyl 29

Cedar Cliff 60, Lower Dauphin 53

Central Bucks South 52, Central Bucks East 46

Central Columbia 75, Midd-West 41

Central Dauphin 68, Altoona 51

Central York 55, York 47

Charleroi 71, Brownsville 32

Chartiers Valley 52, South Fayette 50

Cheltenham 58, Upper Dublin 49

Christian School of York 58, New Covenant Christian 47

Christopher Dock 52, Chester Charter 51

Church Farm School 61, Calvary Christian 45

Coatesville 66, Downingtown West 58

Cornell 82, Western Beaver County 39

Council Rock North 45, Harry S. Truman 43

Council Rock South 59, Neshaminy 43

Danville 51, Shikellamy 36

Devon Prep 59, Germantown Academy 58

Dobbins/Randolph 75, GAMP 56

East Allegheny 63, Deer Lakes 54

Eastern York 79, Kennard-Dale 65

Easton 69, Bethlehem Freedom 64

Edison 63, Parkway Northwest 55

Elk County Catholic 47, Dubois 40

Ellwood City 50, New Brighton 48

Elverson 73, Swenson 65

Erie First Christian Academy 60, Northwestern 57

Erie, Colo. 78, Harbor Creek 28

Exeter 69, Schuylkill Valley 59, OT

Farrell 74, Reynolds 23

Forest Area 54, Venango 35

Fox Chapel 69, North Hills 42

Franklin 83, Sharon 80, 2OT

Franklin Regional 43, Armstrong 38

Franklin Towne Charter 48, Philadelphia Academy Charter 35

Freire Charter 72, Strawberry Mansion 70

Friends Central 58, Penn Charter 54

Gratz 71, Imhotep Charter 60

Hampton 76, Indiana 43

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 73, Hershey 48

Haverford School 54, George School 46

Highlands 82, Beaver Falls 60

Holy Ghost Prep 73, Valley Forge Military 51

James Buchanan 61, Boiling Springs 60

Johnsonburg 57, Kane Area 48

KIPP Dubois 67, Julia R Masterman 66

Karns City 78, Cranberry 54

Kiski Area 61, Plum 60

Knoch 85, Valley 50

Laurel 73, Burgettstown 65

Laurel Highlands 59, Woodland Hills 48

Leechburg 77, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 26

Lincoln Park Charter 68, Aliquippa 64

Littlestown 90, Fairfield 46

Lower Merion 59, Garnet Valley 56

Lower Moreland 51, Bristol 38

Mariana Bracetti 53, Parkway West 51

Maritime Academy 55, Science Leadership Center City 33

Marple Newtown 58, Springfield Delco 53

Martin Luther King 76, Audenried 45

McGuffey 54, Frazier 31

McKeesport 75, Greensburg Salem 62

Monessen 82, Jefferson-Morgan 60

Montoursville 54, Lewisburg 45

Moon 58, West Mifflin 47

Mount Carmel 71, Southern Columbia 48

Neshannock 43, Elwood City Riverside 41

Neumann 80, Muncy 61

New Oxford 60, Dallastown Area 43

Norristown 71, Owen J Roberts 38

North Clarion 52, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 45

North East 35, Girard, Kan. 24

Northampton 43, Allentown Central Catholic 34

Northeastern 65, South Western 42

Northwestern Lehigh 62, Moravian Academy 56, 2OT

Norwin 54, Jeannette 43

Nueva Esperanza 57, Bodine 34

Octorara 55, Garden Spot 46

Oley Valley 54, Fleetwood 38

Olney Charter 57, South Philadelphia 55

Otto-Eldred 67, Northern Potter 31

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 79, South Side 63

Overbrook 47, Philadelphia Central 41

Palumbo 63, Tacony Academy 35

Parkway Center City 45, Motivation 42

Paul Robeson 70, Mastbaum 54

Penn Hills 77, Gateway 61

Penn Wood 48, Downingtown East 47

Pennridge 69, Quakertown 52

Philadelphia Northeast 63, Prep Charter 58

Pine-Richland 59, Canon-McMillan 50

Pittsburgh North Catholic 74, Seneca Valley 71

Quaker Valley 61, Beaver Area 42

Reading 74, Chester 70

Red Lion 74, Spring Grove 35

Ridley 42, Conestoga 38

Rochester 73, Eden Christian 39

Roxborough 57, Kensington 55

SLA Beeber 69, Penn Treaty 39

Saegertown 49, Eisenhower 39

Serra Catholic 47, Carmichaels 41

Seton-LaSalle 76, Freedom Area 65

Shaler 73, Mars 62

Shalom Christian 80, Carroll Christian, Md. 70

Shenango 64, Mohawk 36

Shippensburg 70, Waynesboro 62

Smethport 42, Galeton 15

Souderton 43, Central Bucks West 39

South Allegheny 62, Burrell 38

South Park 55, Derry 54

Southern Lehigh 66, Notre Dame-Green Pond 50

Southmoreland 52, Bethlehem Center 47

Springdale 86, Sto-Rox 85

Steel Valley 60, Shady Side Academy 58

Summit Academy 70, Propel Braddock Hills 36

Susquehanna Township 66, Mechanicsburg 63

Susquehannock 68, Dover 35

Thomas Jefferson 79, West Allegheny 65

Titusville 58, Warren 53

Trinity 100, Montour 97

Tulpehocken 75, Berks Christian 43

Twin Valley Ms 63, Red Lion Christian 22

Union Area 63, Quigley Catholic 31

Union City 52, Maplewood 46

Uniontown 69, Albert Gallatin 57

Upper Darby 47, Haverford 42

Vincentian Academy 51, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 48

Waynesburg Central 52, Yough 44

West Greene 64, Geibel Catholic 58

West Middlesex 49, Wilmington 31

West Philadelphia 65, String Theory Schools 57

West York 43, York Suburban 40

Whitehall 64, Emmaus 52

Williamsburg 78, St. Joseph’s Catholic 42

Winchester Thurston 88, Northgate 58

Wissahickon 62, Hatboro-Horsham 29

Wyomissing 59, Daniel Boone 47

York Catholic 64, Hanover 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Propel Montour High School, ppd.

Lehighton vs. Panther Valley, ppd. to Dec 17th.

Old Forge vs. Blue Ridge, ppd.

Wilkes-Barre Area vs. Williamsport, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allderdice 62, Montour 45

Avella 71, Carmichaels 33

Bangor 42, Northern Lehigh 22

Bensalem 61, William Tennent 20

Berks Catholic 47, Wyomissing 43

Bethlehem Center 42, Burgettstown 38

Blacklick Valley 55, Berlin-Brothersvalley 52

Camp Hill Trinity 57, West Perry 30

Cedar Cliff 44, Lower Dauphin 39

Central Bucks West 41, Souderton 24

Central Dauphin 47, Altoona 32

Central Martinsburg 45, Bellefonte 36

Central Valley 67, Neshannock 56

Clarion 82, Redbank Valley 61

Clearfield 59, Philipsburg-Osceola 40

Conemaugh Valley 57, Turkeyfoot Valley 30

Connellsville 49, Mount Pleasant 19

Council Rock North 74, Harry S. Truman 45

Dallastown Area 57, New Oxford 39

Downingtown East 62, Penn Wood 50

Downingtown West 54, Coatesville 52

Eastern York 44, Kennard-Dale 36

Episcopal Academy 41, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 30

Erie 50, General McLane 39

Faith Christian Academy 52, Calvary Christian 36

Fox Chapel 54, Pine-Richland 39

Friends Central 58, Pennington, N.J. 38

Garnet Valley 49, Lower Merion 20

George School 62, Hun, N.J. 50

Germantown Friends 37, New Foundations 14

Gettysburg 49, Northeastern 35

Great Valley 51, Sun Valley/Northley Co-op 33

Hallahan 47, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 35

Hampton 69, Freeport 59

Hatboro-Horsham 49, Wissahickon 35

Hollidaysburg 66, St. Marys 51

Jefferson-Morgan 43, Mapletown 21

Jenkintown 44, Lower Moreland 39

Juniata 46, Millersburg 22

Kennett 35, Oxford 25

Kiski Area 63, Propel Andrew Street 22

Knoch 39, Indiana 37

Lancaster Catholic 49, Solanco 33

Lansdale Catholic 67, Conwell Egan 38

Littlestown 54, Fairfield 31

Mechanicsburg 43, Susquehanna Township 39, OT

Mercyhurst Prep 39, Fairview 21

Methacton 43, Perkiomen Valley 31

Middletown 52, Camp Hill 47

Moon 57, Lincoln Park Charter 42

Morrisville 40, Collegium Charter School 35

Nazareth Area 43, Parkland 32

Northampton 43, Allentown Central Catholic 34

Northwestern Lehigh 55, Moravian Academy 44

Norwin 66, North Hills 23

Owen J Roberts 56, Norristown 26

Pen Argyl 51, Catasauqua 33

Penn Charter 62, Agnes Irwin 23

Pennridge 50, Quakertown 31

Philadelphia George Washington 48, Mastery Charter South 35

Philadelphia West Catholic 58, Archbishop Carroll 51

Plum 47, Franklin Regional 43

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 72, Springfield Montco 24

Prep-Villa 54, Villa Joseph Marie 42

Radnor 57, Harriton 47

Red Lion 45, Spring Grove 30

Renaissance Academy 49, AIM Academy 11

Ridley 69, Conestoga 28

Shaler 53, Butler 46

South Fayette 64, Brentwood 45

Southmoreland 47, McKeesport 40

Spring-Ford 59, Boyertown 42

St. Basil 46, Nazareth Academy 26

St. Hubert’s 51, Little Flower 19

Tamaqua 60, Pine Grove 28

United 62, Homer-Center 50

Villa Maria 54, Villa Joseph Marie 42

West Branch 52, Moshannon Valley 40

West York 51, York Suburban 47

Westtown 45, St. Elizabeth, Del. 36

Windber 68, Shade 48

York Catholic 32, Hanover 13

Yough 44, Geibel Catholic 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Jeannette vs. Clairton, ppd.

Marian Catholic vs. Mahanoy Area, ppd.

McGuffey vs. Carrick, ppd.

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart vs. Clairton, ppd.

Penn Hills vs. Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Pequea Valley vs. Annville-Cleona, ppd. to Dec 17th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/