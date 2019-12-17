Texas A&M-CC, Nicholls St. start Southland play

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-6, 0-0) vs. Nicholls State (6-5, 0-0)

David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State hosts Texas A&M-Corpus Christi as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi finished with nine wins and 10 losses, while Nicholls State won seven games and lost 11.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Dexter McClanahan, Warith Alatishe, Andre Jones, Elvis Harvey Jr. and D’Angelo Hunter have collectively accounted for 72 percent of Nicholls State’s scoring this season including 66 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Jashawn Talton-Thomas, Myles Smith, Elijah Schmidt and Nolan Bertain have combined to account for 69 percent of all Texas A&M-Corpus Christi scoring.TERRIFIC TALTON-THOMAS: Talton-Thomas has connected on 41 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also converted 78.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SUCCESS AT 75: Nicholls State is a perfect 6-0 when scoring at least 75 points and 0-5 when scoring 70 points or fewer.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Nicholls State is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 13 times or fewer. The Colonels are 1-5 when they record more than 13 turnovers. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s forced 11.9 turnovers per game this year and 15 per game over its last five.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nicholls State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.5 percent of all possessions, which is the fifth-highest rate in the country. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has turned the ball over on 24.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 347th among Division I teams).

