South Carolina trustees OK alcohol sales at athletic events

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina leaders have approved sale of alcohol to the general public at some sporting events.

The university’s board of trustees voted Tuesday to green-light the sale of beer and wine at men’s and women’s basketball games starting in January, followed by baseball and football games.

Alcohol had previously been sold only in premium seating areas for those sports.

The school became the latest in the Southeastern Conference to back alcohol sales since the league rescinded its ban against the practice in May.

South Carolina will sell beer and wine starting Jan. 2 when the South Carolina women take on Kentucky. The first men’s game with booze available will be Jan. 7 against Florida.

Sales will start at baseball on Feb. 14 when the team opens the season against Holy Cross.

Sales at football games will begin when the Gamecocks open against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 5.

The school initially held off on alcohol sales to see how things went at other SEC schools that approved the practice.