A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a gun theft in Newark.

The Newark Division of Police said on Saturday, November 9 between 11:30AM and 2:30PM a suspect or suspects stole a pistol and ammunition out of a car parked in the 100 block of West Orchard Street.

An up to $1,000 reward is being offered for more information into this incident. Those with information are asked to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at (740) 349-6888.