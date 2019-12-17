Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office Provides Winter Driving Tips

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Winter has definitely arrived and as the Muskingum County Community recovers from the first accumulative snow of the season, local authorities are reminding motorists to exercise caution on the roadways. There are three levels utilized by authorities to rate road conditions. During a Level 3, driving a motor vehicle could result in a formal citation. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz says levels are used to warn the public during Winter weather.

“In the county, we try to go off of a level system to basically just update our citizens and let them know what we’re seeing on the roadways. So obviously, we start off with a Level One—that is just letting the public know that snow is starting to gather on the roadways; to watch if you’re going to be out. A Level Two means that the roads are pretty serious—are pretty bad; and that we’re requesting that you only be out if you really need to be out.”

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office advises motorists to maintain an assured clear distance, slow down and allow for extra travel time during the Winter months.