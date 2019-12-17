MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone suspended for doping

MILAN (AP) — MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone was provisionally suspended after testing positive for a steroid, the International Motorcycling Federation announced on Tuesday.
The failed test came from a urine sample collected from Iannone at the Malaysian Grand Prix on Nov. 3.
Iannone can request the B sample be tested before further action is taken against the Italian driver.
The test was examined at a WADA-accredited lab in Dresden, Germany.
The 30-year-old Iannone races for Aprilia Racing Team Gresini. His only MotoGP victory came at the 2016 Austrian GP.
