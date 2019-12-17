Don Mason Sworn In as Mayor of Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Community leaders, area residents, and elected officials gathered at the Stone Academy in Putnam this evening to witness the swearing in of the next Mayor of Zanesville. Don Mason too a Mayoral Oath of Office; promising to uphold the United States Constitution during his term. Mason, who was Mayor during the 1980s, plans to encourage constituents to present ideas to local government representatives, repair and reopen dilapidated roadways, and bolster recreation in the Zanesville Area.

“When I became Mayor for eight years the first time, I didn’t know what to expect. I had all this energy and excitement; but coming in now I sort of know what to expect—but I’m still as energetic as I was before. I joke that yeah, I was elected—I started in government in 1979, but I still feel like I’m 36. I’m going to try to get up every day; take care of the big issues, work with staff.”

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Judi French was on hand to swear in Mason as Mayor. She says Mason’s passion for the Zanesville community will make him a great leader.

“You know, I travel a lot in the state and I meet a lot of people; and one of my favorite types of people to meet is somebody who really loves their hometown. The kind of person who just lights up when they talk about where they’re from—and that is Don Mason. Every time you ask him about Zanesville, his face lights up. He’s really invested in this community. So, all of that is infectious around the state.”

The Stone Academy was selected as a venue in order to demonstrate a greater appreciation for the Putnam area and the history that it holds. Don Mason will officially take office at City Hall on January 1, 2020.