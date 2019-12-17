Dolphins LB Raekwon McMillan placed on injured reserve

Sports
Associated Press0

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Linebacker Raekwon McMillan was placed on injured reserve Tuesday by the Miami Dolphins with a hamstring injury that will force him to miss the season’s final two games.

Linebacker Calvin Munson was signed off the New England Patriots’ practice squad to take McMillan’s roster spot. Munson, an undrafted college free agent in 2017, started five games that year for the New York Giants.

McMillan started 12 games this season and totaled 72 tackles.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Lions retain GM Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia for 2020

Associated Press

Flamengo into Club WCup final; Klopp sidesteps Qatar issues

Associated Press

Youngest ever Liverpool team taken to school in League Cup

Associated Press