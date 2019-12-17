Cemetery Damaged in Accident

A Coshocton County Cemetery is damaged following an accident Monday morning.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said that just after 7AM they were notified that someone drove a vehicle through a fence and into South Lawn Cemetery.

As a result, several headstones were damaged. The driver of the vehicle left the scene and failed to report the incident.

After an investigation authorities said a Coshocton man was charged with failure to control and also leaving the scene of an accident.