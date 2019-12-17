Animal Shelter Board Issues Statement on Recent Resignations

The Animal Shelter Society in Zanesville has issued a statement in connection with this year’s back to back resignations of the Executive Director and Interim Director. Board president Stephanie Hill stated that they were disappointed with the resignations of Jody Murray and Russell Denny. But she notes the resignations were accepted as significant disagreements arose over the overall management of the organization between the board and Murray and Denny. The board of directors says it takes its obligations to donors and the community seriously and seeks to pursue an operational and financial strategy that is consistent with the mission of the organization as well as sound stewardship of organizational resources.

