AHL At A Glance

Sports
Associated Press
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 28 16 5 2 5 39 79 68
Providence 30 18 9 1 2 39 103 79
Hershey 28 14 9 2 3 33 75 77
WB/Scranton 28 14 10 3 1 32 79 82
Springfield 30 15 14 1 0 31 89 85
Lehigh Valley 28 11 12 1 4 27 66 77
Charlotte 26 11 12 3 0 25 67 76
Bridgeport 29 10 15 3 1 24 63 98
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 26 18 4 2 2 40 88 60
Toronto 27 17 7 2 1 37 94 78
Belleville 26 16 9 1 0 33 92 84
Utica 28 15 10 1 2 33 99 85
Laval 30 15 12 3 0 33 84 90
Syracuse 27 15 10 2 0 32 89 86
Cleveland 28 13 12 1 2 29 82 75
Binghamton 27 8 15 4 0 20 72 97
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 29 20 4 3 2 45 103 69
Rockford 26 15 10 0 1 31 76 78
Iowa 28 13 11 2 2 30 75 85
San Antonio 28 10 10 5 3 28 80 81
Manitoba 29 14 15 0 0 28 80 84
Chicago 29 12 15 2 0 26 72 89
Grand Rapids 28 11 14 1 2 25 84 99
Texas 28 11 14 1 2 25 80 99
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 26 21 5 0 0 42 95 63
Stockton 25 17 5 1 2 37 101 79
Ontario 27 12 11 3 1 28 72 92
Colorado 24 11 10 2 1 25 67 71
Bakersfield 25 10 11 3 1 24 71 88
San Diego 22 10 11 1 0 21 71 70
San Jose 24 9 13 0 2 20 81 85

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Stockton 5, San Jose 2

Tuesday’s Games

San Antonio at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

