TUESDAY 12/17:

TODAY: Wintry Mix/Snow Showers. Cloudy. Breezy. High 36°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Colder. Low 20°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Colder. High 28°

DISCUSSION:

A messy start to your Tuesday across SE Ohio, with a Wintry Mix and snow showers across the region. We will begin to see conditions improve by the afternoon, as this system moves out of the area. Clouds will remain in place, along with breezy conditions this afternoon. Temperatures will only top off in the mid 30s early this afternoon. Look for most of the region to see temperatures close to the Freezing Mark early this morning and late this afternoon, causing potential icy/slick spots to form.

Skies will begin to clear some during the overnight, with lows around 20.

We will see more clouds for the day on Wednesday, along with much colder conditions, as highs will only reach the upper 20s Wednesday afternoon.

More sunshine and quiet conditions will be with us as we end the week, and into the weekend across SE Ohio. Highs look to be in the low to mid 40s Friday, into the weekend.

Have a Great Tuesday!

