The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Kansas (47)
|9-1
|1607
|2
|2. Gonzaga (15)
|11-1
|1552
|6
|3. Louisville (1)
|10-1
|1412
|1
|4. Duke (2)
|9-1
|1387
|7
|5. Ohio St.
|9-1
|1334
|3
|6. Kentucky
|8-1
|1231
|8
|7. Maryland
|10-1
|1207
|4
|8. Oregon
|8-2
|1172
|10
|9. Virginia
|8-1
|1121
|9
|10. Baylor
|8-1
|1062
|11
|11. Memphis
|9-1
|960
|13
|12. Auburn
|9-0
|939
|12
|13. Dayton
|8-1
|879
|14
|14. Michigan
|8-3
|723
|5
|15. Michigan St.
|7-3
|656
|16
|16. Arizona
|10-2
|631
|15
|17. Butler
|10-1
|553
|18
|18. Villanova
|8-2
|496
|20
|19. Florida St.
|8-2
|449
|21
|20. San Diego St.
|10-0
|431
|25
|21. Tennessee
|7-2
|367
|19
|22. Washington
|7-2
|213
|—
|23. Penn St.
|9-2
|182
|—
|24. Texas Tech
|6-3
|115
|—
|25. West Virginia
|9-1
|76
|—
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 41, Xavier 40, Iowa 39, Wichita St. 31, Purdue 30, Liberty 25, Marquette 23, Indiana 23, VCU 21, Utah St. 14, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 13, N. Iowa 12, Colorado 12, Texas 10, Florida 7, DePaul 6, Georgetown 3, Richmond 3, Virginia Tech 3, LSU 3, Stanford 3, Seton Hall 3, Oklahoma St. 2, Duquesne 1, BYU 1, Arkansas 1.
