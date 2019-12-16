The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Kansas (47) 9-1 1607 2
2. Gonzaga (15) 11-1 1552 6
3. Louisville (1) 10-1 1412 1
4. Duke (2) 9-1 1387 7
5. Ohio St. 9-1 1334 3
6. Kentucky 8-1 1231 8
7. Maryland 10-1 1207 4
8. Oregon 8-2 1172 10
9. Virginia 8-1 1121 9
10. Baylor 8-1 1062 11
11. Memphis 9-1 960 13
12. Auburn 9-0 939 12
13. Dayton 8-1 879 14
14. Michigan 8-3 723 5
15. Michigan St. 7-3 656 16
16. Arizona 10-2 631 15
17. Butler 10-1 553 18
18. Villanova 8-2 496 20
19. Florida St. 8-2 449 21
20. San Diego St. 10-0 431 25
21. Tennessee 7-2 367 19
22. Washington 7-2 213
23. Penn St. 9-2 182
24. Texas Tech 6-3 115
25. West Virginia 9-1 76

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 41, Xavier 40, Iowa 39, Wichita St. 31, Purdue 30, Liberty 25, Marquette 23, Indiana 23, VCU 21, Utah St. 14, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 13, N Iowa 12, Colorado 12, Texas 10, Florida 7, DePaul 6, Georgetown 3, Richmond 3, Virginia Tech 3, LSU 3, Stanford 3, Seton Hall 3, Oklahoma St. 2, Duquesne 1, BYU 1, Arkansas 1.

Associated Press

