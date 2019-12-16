The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Stanford (27)
|9-0
|747
|1
|2. UConn (1)
|8-0
|685
|2
|3. Oregon (1)
|8-1
|679
|3
|4. Oregon St. (1)
|9-0
|653
|4
|5. South Carolina
|10-1
|633
|5
|6. Louisville
|10-1
|599
|7
|7. Baylor
|8-1
|598
|6
|8. Florida St.
|10-0
|549
|8
|9. NC State
|10-0
|497
|9
|10. UCLA
|9-0
|459
|10
|11. Texas A&M
|9-1
|447
|11
|12. Indiana
|10-1
|422
|12
|13. Maryland
|8-2
|398
|13
|14. Kentucky
|10-1
|361
|14
|15. Mississippi St.
|8-2
|333
|15
|16. DePaul
|9-1
|314
|16
|17. Gonzaga
|9-1
|256
|17
|18. Arizona
|10-0
|242
|18
|19. Michigan St.
|7-2
|153
|19
|20. Missouri St.
|9-1
|151
|20
|21. Arkansas
|10-1
|123
|21
|22. West Virginia
|7-1
|115
|22
|23. Tennessee
|8-1
|100
|23
|24. Michigan
|9-1
|77
|24
|25. South Dakota
|12-1
|45
|–
Others receiving votes: Miami 42, Florida Gulf Coast 37, Minnesota 20, Rutgers 7, Colorado 4, Arizona St. 1, TCU 1, Ohio St. 1, Kansas 1.
