Snow Hits Southeast Ohio

Snow is falling around the area as we begin a new work week.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports 434 crews are out across the state plowing and treating roadway.

ODOT reports some heavier pockets of snow are dropping pavement temperatures meaning snow is sticking to some roadways.

There have been several reports already Monday morning of cars sliding off the roadways, so do use extra caution on your commute.

We also have some counties in our viewing area under a level one snow emergency. Those include:

Morgan

Perry

Muskingum

A level one means that roads are hazardous with blowing or drifting snow and you should drive with caution.

Should there be any school closings or delays those can be found by clicking https://whiznews.com/closings-and-emergencies/

Stay tuned for more throughout the morning.