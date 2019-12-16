Philadelphia faces Anaheim, aims to end 3-game slide

Anaheim Ducks (14-15-4, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (17-11-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia looks to stop its three-game skid when the Flyers play Anaheim.

The Flyers are 10-2-4 at home. Philadelphia has converted on 18.2% of power-play opportunities, scoring 20 power-play goals.

The Ducks are 5-8-2 on the road. Anaheim averages 12.2 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 66 total minutes.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Couturier leads the Flyers with 24 points, scoring eight goals and adding 16 assists. James van Riemsdyk has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Ryan Getzlaf has collected 25 total points while scoring 10 goals and totaling 15 assists for the Ducks. Rickard Rakell has recorded 8 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, five penalties and 16.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Flyers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Tyler Pitlick: day to day (concussion), Scott Laughton: day to day (lower body).

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.