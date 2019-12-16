NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

Shepherd 31, Indiana (Pa.) 27

Kutztown 33, Tiffin 31

Notre Dame (Ohio) 31, West Chester 24

West Florida 38, Wingate 17

Carson-Newman 17, Bowie State 9

Lenoir-Rhyne 36, Miles 7

Central Missouri 37, Indianapolis 27

Lindenwood (Mo.) 41, Ouachita Baptist 38

Northwest Missouri State 7, Harding 6

Texas A&M-Commerce 23, Tarleton State 16

Colorado School of Mines 24, Sioux Falls 21

Colorado State-Pueblo 17, Augustana (S.D.) 0

Notre Dame (Ohio) 20, Kutztown 17

Slippery Rock 51, Shepherd 30

West Florida 38, Valdosta State 35

Ferris State 37, Central Missouri 10

Northwest Missouri State 63, Lindenwood (Mo.) 7

Minnesota State 35, Colorado St.-Pueblo 7

Texas A&M-Commerce 23, Colorado School of Mines 3

Lenoir-Rhyne 49, Carson-Newman 21

Ferris St. 25, Northwest Missouri State 3

Minnesota State 42, Texas A&M-Commerce 21

Slippery Rock 65, Notre Dame (Ohio) 59

West Florida 43, Lenoir-Rhyne 38

Minnesota State 58, Slippery Rock 15

West Florida 28, Ferris State 14

Minnesota State (14-0) vs. West Florida (12-2), 3 p.m.