Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Greenup Co., Ky. 81, S. Point 66

Lawrence School 73, Brooklyn 63

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 67, Hilliard Darby 44

Miller City 57, Paulding 41

Northwood 63, Jones Leadership Academy 35

Sugar Grove Berne Union 81, Northside Christian 35

Tree of Life 52, Cols. Horizon Science 50

Worthington Kilbourne 61, Hilliard Davidson 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cols. Hartley vs. Cols. Wellington, ccd.

Hudson WRA vs. Grand River Academy, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/