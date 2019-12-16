Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Greenup Co., Ky. 81, S. Point 66
Lawrence School 73, Brooklyn 63
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 67, Hilliard Darby 44
Miller City 57, Paulding 41
Northwood 63, Jones Leadership Academy 35
Sugar Grove Berne Union 81, Northside Christian 35
Tree of Life 52, Cols. Horizon Science 50
Worthington Kilbourne 61, Hilliard Davidson 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cols. Hartley vs. Cols. Wellington, ccd.
Hudson WRA vs. Grand River Academy, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
