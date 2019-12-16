Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 61, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 58

Atwater Waterloo 41, Mineral Ridge 30

Beallsville 50, Cameron, W.Va. 25

Belmont Union Local 83, Bellaire 39

Belpre 40, Reedsville Eastern 35

Berlin Center Western Reserve 85, Lowellville 31

Bethel-Tate 71, Blanchester 32

Bristol 53, Windham 36

Canfield S. Range 54, Struthers 34

Cedarville 39, DeGraff Riverside 27

Cin. N. College Hill 42, Cin. Gamble Montessori 28

Cin. Princeton 73, Cooper, Ky. 44

Cin. Purcell Marian 68, Cin. Wyoming 34

Cin. Taft 51, Newport, Ky. 19

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 52, Ironton 51, OT

Cols. Watterson 71, Pickerington N. 23

Convoy Crestview 67, Ft. Jennings 34

Cortland Maplewood 48, Andover Pymatuning Valley 14

Day. Ponitz Tech. 66, Day. Thurgood Marshall 7

Delaware Hayes 55, Delaware Buckeye Valley 34

Delphos St. John’s 73, Spring. Shawnee 64

E. Liverpool 60, Richmond Edison 35

Eastside, Ind. 45, Edon 42

Findlay 57, Tol. St. Ursula 48

Gallipolis Gallia 42, Portsmouth 39, OT

Glouster Trimble 67, Racine Southern 57

Goshen 52, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49

Hanoverton United 40, Wellsville 35

Howard E. Knox 48, Granville Christian 22

Huber Hts. Wayne 74, Cols. Northland 32

Jefferson Area 41, Hubbard 29

Lancaster Fairfield Union 60, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 42

Leesburg Fairfield 78, Mowrystown Whiteoak 20

Legacy Christian 32, Day. Christian 21

Lima Sr. 62, Fremont Ross 46

Lisbon Beaver 60, Rayland Buckeye 26

Louisville 62, Dover 57

Magnolia Sandy Valley 48, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 31

Manchester 56, Fayetteville-Perry 42

Martins Ferry 84, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 32

McArthur Vinton County 67, Athens 36

McDermott Scioto NW 40, S. Webster 31

McDonald 55, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 38

Mt. Orab Western Brown 60, Batavia 47

Nelsonville-York 57, Bidwell River Valley 45

New Boston Glenwood 45, Ironton St. Joseph 25

New Knoxville 33, Anna 28

New Middletown Spring. 63, Sebring McKinley 42

Niles McKinley 50, Girard 48

Pataskala Licking Hts. 56, Newark Cath. 54

Paulding 71, Montpelier 49

Portsmouth Notre Dame 74, Portsmouth Sciotoville 22

Proctorville Fairland 62, Chesapeake 25

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 59, W. Union 49

Rocky River 46, Vermilion 40

Rocky River Magnificat 63, STVM 44

S. Point 50, Ironton Rock Hill 26

Sarahsville Shenandoah 55, Barnesville 20

Sardinia Eastern Brown 60, Peebles 41

Seaman N. Adams 48, Chillicothe 31

Shadyside 53, Bridgeport 31

Sherwood Fairview 70, Pioneer N. Central 28

Springboro 63, New Carlisle Tecumseh 44

St. Henry 63, Celina 25

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 54, Toronto 21

Stewart Federal Hocking 59, Wahama, W.Va. 43

Stryker 32, Hicksville 29

Swanton 48, Rossford 31

Tipp City Bethel 62, Urbana 48

Tol. Christian 52, McComb 44

Trenton Edgewood 50, Miamisburg 33

Van Buren 69, Ada 29

Warren Champion 66, Warren JFK 19

Waverly 45, Beaver Eastern 44

Wellston 71, Corning Miller 34

Wheelersburg 44, Minford 37

Wickliffe 58, Oberlin 51

Williamsburg 47, Batavia Clermont NE 37

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 40, Portsmouth Clay 31

Wintersville Indian Creek 55, Steubenville 17

Youngs. Liberty 67, Columbiana 46

Youngs. Ursuline 65, Youngs. Chaney High School 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Houston vs. Covington, ppd. to Dec 16th.

Mt. Victory Ridgemont vs. Cory-Rawson, ppd.

