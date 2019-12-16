Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 61, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 58
Atwater Waterloo 41, Mineral Ridge 30
Beallsville 50, Cameron, W.Va. 25
Belmont Union Local 83, Bellaire 39
Belpre 40, Reedsville Eastern 35
Berlin Center Western Reserve 85, Lowellville 31
Bethel-Tate 71, Blanchester 32
Bristol 53, Windham 36
Canfield S. Range 54, Struthers 34
Cedarville 39, DeGraff Riverside 27
Cin. N. College Hill 42, Cin. Gamble Montessori 28
Cin. Princeton 73, Cooper, Ky. 44
Cin. Purcell Marian 68, Cin. Wyoming 34
Cin. Taft 51, Newport, Ky. 19
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 52, Ironton 51, OT
Cols. Watterson 71, Pickerington N. 23
Convoy Crestview 67, Ft. Jennings 34
Cortland Maplewood 48, Andover Pymatuning Valley 14
Day. Ponitz Tech. 66, Day. Thurgood Marshall 7
Delaware Hayes 55, Delaware Buckeye Valley 34
Delphos St. John’s 73, Spring. Shawnee 64
E. Liverpool 60, Richmond Edison 35
Eastside, Ind. 45, Edon 42
Findlay 57, Tol. St. Ursula 48
Gallipolis Gallia 42, Portsmouth 39, OT
Glouster Trimble 67, Racine Southern 57
Goshen 52, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49
Hanoverton United 40, Wellsville 35
Howard E. Knox 48, Granville Christian 22
Huber Hts. Wayne 74, Cols. Northland 32
Jefferson Area 41, Hubbard 29
Lancaster Fairfield Union 60, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 42
Leesburg Fairfield 78, Mowrystown Whiteoak 20
Legacy Christian 32, Day. Christian 21
Lima Sr. 62, Fremont Ross 46
Lisbon Beaver 60, Rayland Buckeye 26
Louisville 62, Dover 57
Magnolia Sandy Valley 48, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 31
Manchester 56, Fayetteville-Perry 42
Martins Ferry 84, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 32
McArthur Vinton County 67, Athens 36
McDermott Scioto NW 40, S. Webster 31
McDonald 55, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 38
Mt. Orab Western Brown 60, Batavia 47
Nelsonville-York 57, Bidwell River Valley 45
New Boston Glenwood 45, Ironton St. Joseph 25
New Knoxville 33, Anna 28
New Middletown Spring. 63, Sebring McKinley 42
Niles McKinley 50, Girard 48
Pataskala Licking Hts. 56, Newark Cath. 54
Paulding 71, Montpelier 49
Portsmouth Notre Dame 74, Portsmouth Sciotoville 22
Proctorville Fairland 62, Chesapeake 25
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 59, W. Union 49
Rocky River 46, Vermilion 40
Rocky River Magnificat 63, STVM 44
S. Point 50, Ironton Rock Hill 26
Sarahsville Shenandoah 55, Barnesville 20
Sardinia Eastern Brown 60, Peebles 41
Seaman N. Adams 48, Chillicothe 31
Shadyside 53, Bridgeport 31
Sherwood Fairview 70, Pioneer N. Central 28
Springboro 63, New Carlisle Tecumseh 44
St. Henry 63, Celina 25
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 54, Toronto 21
Stewart Federal Hocking 59, Wahama, W.Va. 43
Stryker 32, Hicksville 29
Swanton 48, Rossford 31
Tipp City Bethel 62, Urbana 48
Tol. Christian 52, McComb 44
Trenton Edgewood 50, Miamisburg 33
Van Buren 69, Ada 29
Warren Champion 66, Warren JFK 19
Waverly 45, Beaver Eastern 44
Wellston 71, Corning Miller 34
Wheelersburg 44, Minford 37
Wickliffe 58, Oberlin 51
Williamsburg 47, Batavia Clermont NE 37
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 40, Portsmouth Clay 31
Wintersville Indian Creek 55, Steubenville 17
Youngs. Liberty 67, Columbiana 46
Youngs. Ursuline 65, Youngs. Chaney High School 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Houston vs. Covington, ppd. to Dec 16th.
Mt. Victory Ridgemont vs. Cory-Rawson, ppd.
