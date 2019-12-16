Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chicago (Ogden International) 49, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 30

Chicago Ag Science 73, Chicago-University 46

Chicago Little Village 84, Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 59

Chicago Phoenix Academy 43, Chicago (CICS Chicago Quest) 26

Crittenden Co., Ky. 79, Hardin County 62

Francis Parker 67, Amundsen 46

Hancock 45, Juarez 44

IC Catholic 51, Lisle 49

Kankakee 56, Lincoln Way West 33

Lincoln Way Central 68, Bolingbrook 63

Loyola 59, Steinmetz 33

Orr 75, Payton 58

Schaumburg 63, Glenbard North 30

Watseka Tournament=

Ninth=

Momence 58, Milford 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 40, Illini Central 36

Clemente 53, Lake View 38

Cullom Tri-Point 46, Illinois Lutheran 41

Elverado 49, Agape Christian 24

Fenger 36, Harlan 33

Fithian Oakwood 39, Bismarck-Henning 32

Hinckley-Big Rock 46, Earlville 39

Hononegah 61, Rockford Boylan 53

Hyde Park 58, Thornton Fractional North 47

Kankakee Grace Christian 40, Heritage Christian, Ind. 36

Lewistown 97, Rushville-Industry 23

Liberty 47, Pittsfield 27

Marion 45, Gallatin County 41

Mendota 53, LaSalle-Peru 37

Naperville Central 72, Aurora (West Aurora) 35

Riverdale 57, Camanche, Iowa 16

Stark County 61, Roanoke-Benson 22

Wethersfield 53, Peoria Christian 36

Wilmington 42, Streator 35

Northern Illinois Tournament=

Crystal Lake South 49, Hoffman Estates 21

DeKalb 49, Grayslake North 40

Lakes Community 28, Belvidere 27

McHenry 49, Marengo 29

Woodstock North 63, Round Lake 33

Oak Lawn Tournament=

Kankakee 75, Riverside-Brookfield 72

Lockport 56, Oak Lawn Community 23

Reavis Tournament=

IC Catholic 46, Bremen 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Jacksonville Routt vs. Mt. Sterling (Brown County), ppd.

