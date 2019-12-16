Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chicago (Ogden International) 49, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 30
Chicago Ag Science 73, Chicago-University 46
Chicago Little Village 84, Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 59
Chicago Phoenix Academy 43, Chicago (CICS Chicago Quest) 26
Crittenden Co., Ky. 79, Hardin County 62
Francis Parker 67, Amundsen 46
Hancock 45, Juarez 44
IC Catholic 51, Lisle 49
Kankakee 56, Lincoln Way West 33
Lincoln Way Central 68, Bolingbrook 63
Loyola 59, Steinmetz 33
Orr 75, Payton 58
Schaumburg 63, Glenbard North 30
Watseka Tournament=
Ninth=
Momence 58, Milford 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 40, Illini Central 36
Clemente 53, Lake View 38
Cullom Tri-Point 46, Illinois Lutheran 41
Elverado 49, Agape Christian 24
Fenger 36, Harlan 33
Fithian Oakwood 39, Bismarck-Henning 32
Hinckley-Big Rock 46, Earlville 39
Hononegah 61, Rockford Boylan 53
Hyde Park 58, Thornton Fractional North 47
Kankakee Grace Christian 40, Heritage Christian, Ind. 36
Lewistown 97, Rushville-Industry 23
Liberty 47, Pittsfield 27
Marion 45, Gallatin County 41
Mendota 53, LaSalle-Peru 37
Naperville Central 72, Aurora (West Aurora) 35
Riverdale 57, Camanche, Iowa 16
Stark County 61, Roanoke-Benson 22
Wethersfield 53, Peoria Christian 36
Wilmington 42, Streator 35
Northern Illinois Tournament=
Crystal Lake South 49, Hoffman Estates 21
DeKalb 49, Grayslake North 40
Lakes Community 28, Belvidere 27
McHenry 49, Marengo 29
Woodstock North 63, Round Lake 33
Oak Lawn Tournament=
Kankakee 75, Riverside-Brookfield 72
Lockport 56, Oak Lawn Community 23
Reavis Tournament=
IC Catholic 46, Bremen 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Jacksonville Routt vs. Mt. Sterling (Brown County), ppd.
