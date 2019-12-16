Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bible Baptist 40, Red Lion Christian 16

Central Valley 72, Mohawk 28

Clairton 69, St. Joseph 51

Cocalico 55, Northern Lebanon 38

Columbia 50, Lancaster Country Day 42

Cristo Rey 91, Morrisville 31

Donegal 78, Lampeter-Strasburg 32

Edison 72, Franklin Towne Charter 62

Elizabethtown 57, Manheim Township 56

Franklin Learning Center 56, Bodine 39

Freire Charter 73, Paul Robeson 71

Hopewell 87, Rochester 48

Jamestown 77, Venango 53

KIPP Dubois 90, Swenson 70

Monessen 77, Geibel Catholic 19

Olney Charter 71, Mastery Charter North 42

Penn-Trafford 66, Connellsville 44

Philadelphia George Washington 80, Philadelphia Northeast 71

Pittston Area 45, Wyoming Area 33

Port Allegany 42, Austin 36

SLA Beeber 59, Roxborough 49

Solanco 59, Lancaster Catholic 35

Steel Valley 60, Jeannette 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Shanksville-Stoneycreek vs. Windber, ppd.

Tamaqua vs. Pine Grove, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 36, Pittston Area 22

Abraham Lincoln 55, Fels 33

Bethel Park 43, Upper St. Clair 42

Bethlehem Center 55, Waynesburg Central 40

Bishop Canevin 73, Bentworth 15

Blackhawk 49, Quaker Valley 40

Carlynton 40, East Allegheny 38

Carrick 46, Springdale 18

Chartiers Valley 84, Montour 41

Constitution 45, Philadelphia Central 39

Deer Lakes 59, Valley 27

Derry 58, South Allegheny 39

Eden Christian 46, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 33

Erie McDowell 63, Oil City 14

Frankford 40, Hill Freedman 25

Frazier 38, Fort Cherry 31

Freedom Area 58, Beaver Falls 26

Friends Central 62, Friends Select 37

Gateway 35, Mars 34

Girard 22, Northwestern 14

Gratz 62, Edison 42

Greenville 49, Harbor Creek 44

Grove City 47, Hickory 40

Hughesville 50, Sullivan County 45

Imhotep Charter 70, Freire Charter 23

Kennedy Catholic 81, Jamestown 12

Lampeter-Strasburg 74, Donegal 63

MaST Charter 43, Phil-Montgomery Christian 16

Manheim Township 50, Elizabethtown 32

Mastery Charter North 51, Audenried 41

Mount Lebanon 77, Hempfield Area 45

Nanticoke Area 56, Lake-Lehman 49

North Allegheny 62, Seneca Valley 37

Old Forge 51, Valley View 37

Parkway Center City 38, Bodine 16

Pittsburgh North Catholic 74, Apollo-Ridge 24

Prep Charter 54, Parkway Northwest 53

Roxborough 41, Paul Robeson 37

Shady Side Academy 57, Steel Valley 35

South Side 50, Shenango 36

West Greene 67, California 39

Wilmington 53, Rocky Grove 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Huntingdon vs. Mount Union, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/