McHugh Dealership Celebrates 56th Anniversary

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A family owned business that has been a staple in the Muskingum County community for over half a century is celebrating a milestone anniversary today. December 16th marks 56 years of business for McHugh Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat, located on Maple Avenue. The dealership was originally located on Third Street and was owned and operated by James McHugh. Tim McHugh, Co-Owner of the dealership, says his family has been present in Zanesville for decades.

“My father opened up this dealership in 1963—December 16th –and originally we were a VW dealer. Then, we picked up the Jeep franchise in 1987. Then, we added Dodge and we added the Chrysler franchise; and we also added the Fiat franchise. So, we’ve been here for quite some time.”

The automotive industry has undergone a myriad of changes over time, but McHugh Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat has remained a local fixture.

“It’s just a great milestone to have a family business that’s survived that long—being in basically the same location and the same community. Zanesville has been a fantastic place to not only have a business but to raise a family and we feel like we’re very much a part of the community.”

The current top sellers at McHugh Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat are Jeeps and pickup trucks.