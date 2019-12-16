“Get In Line, Online” Implemented at Muskingum County BMV

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Innovate Ohio is in the process of introducing a new digital program that is designed to shorten your wait in line at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted was on hand at the Muskingum County BMV to announce the expansion of the Get In Line, Online program. Get In Line, Online will allow Muskingum County area customers to get in line before arriving at the BMV located on June Parkway. Customers will have a four hour window to arrive at the BMV from the time they utilize the online check in portal. Lieutenant Governor Husted says the program will streamline the BMV experience and save Ohioans valuable time.

“Sometimes people can go to the BMV, they wait in line sometimes for half an hour or forty-five minutes—it’s even as long as an hour in some circumstances—and then they get to the desk and then they don’t even have the right documents or they didn’t do something right and they have to start over. Get In Line Online is designed to solve all that. You go to the website, you check in. It tells you what kind of documents you need and it gives you a place to reserve your spot in line—and it tells you how long the wait is.”

Muskingum County was selected as one of the first counties in the state in which to implement Get In Line, Online due to the volume of customers served and the willingness of staff o be retrained for the program.

“The office here in Muskingum County is one of the first ones in the state to have this technology. There are 184 locations across the state; by June of next year we hope to have it in all of them and Ohio will be one of those states where you no longer have to wait in line at the BMV.”

Get In Line, Online saves each customer approximately 15 minutes of time for each visit to the BMV. Once implemented statewide, the program is expected to save Ohioans an estimated 150,000 hours each year.