Congressman Balderson Files for Re-Election

Congressman Troy Balderson filed for re-election Monday at the Muskingum County Board of Elections.

He said he’s focused on uniting Ohioans on common ground.



“America’s economy is heading in the right direction: taxes are down, jobs are up, and wages are rising. These things all make a big impact in the lives of Ohioans, but as a country, we need to stop the partisan bickering and come together,” Balderson said.

Balderson says he is an advocate for tax reform that helped ignite America’s struggling economy. He say he cut taxes in Ohio, balanced the state budget, and has spent his first term in Congress fighting to solve problems that keep families from benefitting from America’s historic prosperity. He promised to stand up to those trying to revert to policies that stifle prosperity.

Balderson represents Ohio’s 12th congressional district, which includes all or parts of Delaware, Franklin, Licking, Marion, Morrow, Muskingum, and Richland Counties. He has already been endorsed by the Delaware, Franklin, and Muskingum County Republican parties.