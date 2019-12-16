Updated Sunday, 15 December 2019 at 5:59 PM EST:

MONDAY: Snow, possibly mixing with freezing, around sunrise, and then scattered snow showers and freezing rain showers possible during the early morning, and then isolated snow showers and rain showers possible during the late morning, and then isolated rain showers possible during the early afternoon, and then scattered rain showers likely, and possibly a snow shower, during the late afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 40°. North winds at 5-15 mph during the morning, becoming northeast at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the afternoon. New snowfall accumulations less than a half inch possible. New freezing rain accumulations less than a tenth of an inch possible.

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers likely, and possibly a snow shower, during the early evening, and then occasional rain showers and snow showers likely during the late evening, and then widespread snow showers likely during the overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 30°. Breezy with northeast winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming north at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late evening and overnight. New snowfall accumulations around a half inch possible.

TUESDAY: Widespread snow showers likely during the early morning, and then isolated snow showers possible, and possibly a rain shower, during the late morning, and then a stray rain shower and snow shower possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 37°. Breezy with north winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the morning, diminishing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A lingering rain shower and snow shower possible during the early evening. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the night. Lows around 21°. North winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 34°.

DISCUSSION:

A WINTER ADVISORY ADVISORY is in effect for portions of our area, mainly along and south of I-70.

What appears to be our first accumulating snow of the season is on its way. Recent radar imagery shows a pretty developed snow “shield” stretching from Illinois all the way down to around the Huntington, WV area.

I am expecting that this area of snow will move into our area later on this evening. We will likely see a few break away snow showers this evening, and then some scattered snow showers likely during the late evening, and then finally a steady snow as we go through the night. Given our temperatures and the fact that they will be rather close to the freezing point, at least for a little while, I expect that this may be a “heavy,” “wet” snow that we see. In addition, the snow may be heavy at times. For now, given the fact that the snow needs to cool the ground down after yesterday’s rains, I am going with 1-2 inches of snow accumulations for tonight. The forecast then gets even more tricky as we head into tomorrow morning.

This system is going to come to us in two parts; Part 1 Sunday Night through early Monday Morning, and then Part 2 Monday Night through early Tuesday Morning.

As we go into the morning hours on Monday, the first round will begin to leave our area. However, despite some of the lower levels of the air rising above 32°, our ground temperature (especially if there is some snow accumulation) may still be at or below 32° through the first hours of daylight. This could mean that there could be a little bit of freezing rain during the early to mid-morning hours. I am not expecting this to accumulate to much, mostly under a tenth of an inch. While this may not sound like much, it would be enough to make things very slippery, especially on untreated roadways. Regardless if there is any ice accumulation, I expect that our temperature will rise up into the mid-30s by the noontime hour. With the precipitation mostly to our south by this point, I expect that a good majority of the snow (and any ice) will start to melt away. In fact, I do think there is a possibility that we could get a few breaks in the clouds during the afternoon. Despite the northeasterly wind, I think it is entirely possible for us to reach about 40° Monday Afternoon if there are some breaks in the clouds.

During most of Monday Afternoon, I expect that we will stay on the dry side, but there will likely be some rain just off to our south. As we head into the evening hours, this rain will migrate northwards as a new area of low pressure develops down around Memphis, TN and begins to move northeastwards. This will give us some scattered rain showers likely during the early evening, and then occasional rain showers by the late evening. However, with the temperature dropping, it is likely that those rain showers will begin to switch over to snow showers by the time we get to the very late evening and overnight hours. As for snowfall accumulations, I went ahead and put in a half inch possibility. I do think there is the potential that we could get some sleet or possibly a little freezing rain to mix in, so that is why I am going low with the snow fall accumulations for Monday Night. This may be adjusted depending on how things look later on tonight, but for now, we will just go with a half inch possible of snow Monday Night.

In all, I expect about 1-2 inches of snowfall accumulation between Sunday Night and early Tuesday Morning. It is very possible that a few areas could see around 3 inches should heavy snow bands persist. As for the ice accumulations, we will just keep it a tenth of an inch or less.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

