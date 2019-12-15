Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy of the New Church 62, Princeton Day, N.J. 42
Archbishop Carroll 76, Wilkes-Barre Meyers 41
Archbishop Ryan 90, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 57
Bartram 42, Council Rock North 37
Belle Vernon 88, Greensburg Central Catholic 61
Berks Catholic 29, York Catholic 27
Bethlehem Catholic 55, Allentown Dieruff 49
Big Spring 63, Tulpehocken 34
Boyertown 61, Quakertown 52
Bradford 72, Eisenhower 25
Can. McKinley, Ohio 82, Butler 71
Cardinal O’Hara 85, Springside Chestnut Hill 52
Cedar Cliff 53, Chambersburg 38
Central Bucks South 64, Council Rock South 56
Chichester 54, SLA Beeber 44
Coatesville 64, Bensalem 38
Conwell Egan 55, Faith Christian Academy 37
Derry 56, Southmoreland 44
Easton 84, Bethlehem Liberty 68
Elwood City Riverside 65, Mohawk 43
Emmaus 51, Nazareth Area 50
Engineering And Science 66, Cristo Rey 60
Erie McDowell 66, Bethel Park 63
Exeter 59, Downingtown West 58
Germantown Friends 58, Dobbins/Randolph 43
Governor Mifflin 52, Dallastown Area 36
Great Valley 48, Springfield Delco 45
Grove City 61, Wilmington 47
Halifax 55, Susquenita 14
Hazleton Area 69, North Pocono 61
Jeannette 55, Burrell 47
Kennett 42, Avon Grove 39
La Salle 57, Dallas Jesuit, Texas 55
Lehighton 61, Northern Lehigh 51
Lower Dauphin 48, Hempfield 44
Maplewood 73, Jamestown 44
Mid Valley 37, Scranton 36
Millersburg 59, Line Mountain 47
Mount Calvary 64, Jenkintown 63
Muhlenberg 76, Red Lion 55
Neumann 78, East Juniata 56
Neumann-Goretti 77, Malvern Prep 69
New Hope-Solebury 50, Holy Ghost Prep 48, OT
Norristown 67, Scranton Prep 57
North Allegheny 45, Altoona 39
North East 60, Fort Leboeuf 37
Northwestern 50, Union City 47
Northwestern Lehigh 72, Brandywine Heights 60
Norwin 67, Valley 39
Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 81, Catasauqua 53
Oley Valley 52, Clemente, Ill. 47
Owen J Roberts 54, Daniel Boone 37
Oxford 44, West Chester Henderson 42
Palisades 53, Fleetwood 37
Panther Valley 54, Hamburg 52
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 130, Archbishop Wood 128, 6OT
Penn Hills 84, Highlands 69
Pennridge 44, Lansdale Catholic 30
Perkiomen School 94, Northfield Mt Hermon, Mass. 79
Philadelphia Central 60, Abington Friends 50
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 59, Methacton 52
Phoenixville 61, Antietam 49
Pine Grove 50, Schuylkill Haven 46
Pine-Richland 63, New Castle 57
Pittsburgh North Catholic 72, Canon-McMillan 51
Reynolds 51, Slippery Rock 45
Ringgold 63, West Allegheny 58
Sanford, Del. 55, Boyertown 27
Scranton Holy Cross 45, Nanticoke Area 42
Selinsgrove 55, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 42
Sharon 87, Perry Traditional Academy 56
Shiloh, Ga. 80, Montour 59
South Western 50, Delone 48
Spring-Ford 50, Pope John Paul II 47
Steelton-Highspire 104, Susquehanna Township 101, OT
Struthers, Ohio 78, Laurel 65
Tyrone 78, United 23
Valley View 44, Holy Redeemer 39
Youngs. Boardman, Ohio 62, Hickory 49
Hempfield Tournament=
Greater Latrobe 80, Greensburg Salem 66
Hempfield Area 75, Kiski School 53
Mount Pleasant 41, Monessen 40
Hollidaysburg Tournament=
Championship=
Hollidaysburg 58, Susquehannock 50
Consolation=
Ligonier Valley 69, Juniata Valley 30
JBL Hoops Showcase=
Neshannock 56, New Middletown Spring., Ohio 53
Mountain Cat Tournament=
Championship=
Shade 68, Windber 47
Consolation=
Bishop McCort 81, Tussey Mountain 70
Scholastic Play By Play Classic=
Bonner-Prendergast 62, Salesianum, Del. 60
Chester 73, West Chester Rustin 40
Coatesville 64, Bensalem 39
Garnet Valley 50, Father Judge 47
Philadelphia MC&S 66, Friends Central 63
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 62, North Schuylkill 36
Academy Park 59, Lower Merion 56
Archbishop Carroll 37, Maret, D.C. 33
Archbishop Walsh, N.Y. 93, Port Allegany 20
Archbishop Wood 73, Archbishop Ryan 36
Bethel Park 64, Pikesville, Md. 63
Bethlehem Catholic 61, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 58
Blue Ridge 33, Chenango Valley, N.Y. 26
Cambridge Springs 63, Sharon 36
Camp Hill Trinity 60, Spotswood, Va. 45
Cardinal O’Hara 51, Notre Dame 40
Cedar Cliff 42, Chambersburg 28
Central Columbia 60, Lewisburg 32
Central Valley 50, Allderdice 47
Chantilly, Va. 32, Penn Hills 24
Coventry Christian 57, Lincoln Leadership 37
Danville 64, Mifflinburg 40
Delone 57, South Western 26
Downingtown East 45, Berwick 21
Eisenhower 50, Sheffield 21
Erie 55, Corry 20
Garnet Valley 72, West Chester Rustin 46
Germantown Friends 40, Conwell Egan 24
Girard 51, Conneaut Area 44
Governor Mifflin 47, Dallastown Area 39
Greater Latrobe 70, Ringgold 41
Gwynedd Mercy 61, Nazareth Academy 38
Hazleton Area 65, West Lawn Wilson 17
Hempfield 29, Lower Dauphin 26
Jersey Shore 43, Selinsgrove 32
Jim Thorpe 62, Fleetwood 24
Kiski Area 46, Greensburg Salem 40
Lakeview 56, Mercer 33
Lansdale Catholic 70, Council Rock North 43
Linden Hall 45, Williamsport 35
Loyalsock 46, Hughesville 30
Manheim Central 71, Daniel Boone 39
Marple Newtown 46, Interboro 37
Methacton 56, Great Valley 36
Mohawk 69, New Castle 48
Mount St. Joseph 75, Villa Joseph Marie 62
Mountain View 47, Sayre Area 36
Muncy 56, Columbia-Montour 19
Nazareth Area 57, Emmaus 35
North Penn/Liberty 67, Williamson 33
Northeast Bradford 59, Elk Lake 55
Norwin 64, Frederick Douglass, Md. 17
Palmerton 64, Catasauqua 21
Panther Valley 54, Hamburg 52
Parkland 37, Northampton 30
Penncrest 35, Wissahickon 22
Pittsburgh North Catholic 63, North Point, Md. 56
Pottsgrove 78, Brandywine Heights 35
Quakertown 52, Salisbury 21
Ridley 47, Downingtown West 34
Riverside 50, North Pocono 28
Rochester 77, Blackhawk 74
Sanford, Del. 54, Boyertown 27
Schuylkill Valley 50, Oley Valley 41
Scranton Prep 63, Mahanoy Area 18
Seton-LaSalle 60, Keystone Oaks 44
Shamokin 52, Montoursville 20
Sharpsville 65, Oil City 21
Shenandoah Valley 44, Salem Christian 23
Southeast Raleigh, N.C. 62, Neumann-Goretti 52
Spring-Ford 58, Pope John Paul II 27
St. Basil 47, Prep-Villa 45
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 59, Abington Friends 49
Stroudsburg 55, Pocono Mountain East 36
Sullivan County 47, Benton 45
T.C. Williams, Va. 58, Mastery Charter North 47
Thomas Jefferson 78, Canon-McMillan 34
Tussey Mountain 54, Bishop McCort 51
Unionville 53, Bensalem 40
Warrior Run 52, Midd-West 18
Western Wayne 45, Mid Valley 26
JBL Hoops Showcase=
Berlin Center Western Reserve, Ohio 59, Laurel 52
Mercersburg Tournament=
Mercersburg Academy 39, McConnellsburg 17
Otto-Eldred Tournament=
Championship=
Portville, N.Y. 47, Otto-Eldred 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/