Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy of the New Church 62, Princeton Day, N.J. 42

Archbishop Carroll 76, Wilkes-Barre Meyers 41

Archbishop Ryan 90, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 57

Bartram 42, Council Rock North 37

Belle Vernon 88, Greensburg Central Catholic 61

Berks Catholic 29, York Catholic 27

Bethlehem Catholic 55, Allentown Dieruff 49

Big Spring 63, Tulpehocken 34

Boyertown 61, Quakertown 52

Bradford 72, Eisenhower 25

Can. McKinley, Ohio 82, Butler 71

Cardinal O’Hara 85, Springside Chestnut Hill 52

Cedar Cliff 53, Chambersburg 38

Central Bucks South 64, Council Rock South 56

Chichester 54, SLA Beeber 44

Coatesville 64, Bensalem 38

Conwell Egan 55, Faith Christian Academy 37

Derry 56, Southmoreland 44

Easton 84, Bethlehem Liberty 68

Elwood City Riverside 65, Mohawk 43

Emmaus 51, Nazareth Area 50

Engineering And Science 66, Cristo Rey 60

Erie McDowell 66, Bethel Park 63

Exeter 59, Downingtown West 58

Germantown Friends 58, Dobbins/Randolph 43

Governor Mifflin 52, Dallastown Area 36

Great Valley 48, Springfield Delco 45

Grove City 61, Wilmington 47

Halifax 55, Susquenita 14

Hazleton Area 69, North Pocono 61

Jeannette 55, Burrell 47

Kennett 42, Avon Grove 39

La Salle 57, Dallas Jesuit, Texas 55

Lehighton 61, Northern Lehigh 51

Lower Dauphin 48, Hempfield 44

Maplewood 73, Jamestown 44

Mid Valley 37, Scranton 36

Millersburg 59, Line Mountain 47

Mount Calvary 64, Jenkintown 63

Muhlenberg 76, Red Lion 55

Neumann 78, East Juniata 56

Neumann-Goretti 77, Malvern Prep 69

New Hope-Solebury 50, Holy Ghost Prep 48, OT

Norristown 67, Scranton Prep 57

North Allegheny 45, Altoona 39

North East 60, Fort Leboeuf 37

Northwestern 50, Union City 47

Northwestern Lehigh 72, Brandywine Heights 60

Norwin 67, Valley 39

Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 81, Catasauqua 53

Oley Valley 52, Clemente, Ill. 47

Owen J Roberts 54, Daniel Boone 37

Oxford 44, West Chester Henderson 42

Palisades 53, Fleetwood 37

Panther Valley 54, Hamburg 52

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 130, Archbishop Wood 128, 6OT

Penn Hills 84, Highlands 69

Pennridge 44, Lansdale Catholic 30

Perkiomen School 94, Northfield Mt Hermon, Mass. 79

Philadelphia Central 60, Abington Friends 50

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 59, Methacton 52

Phoenixville 61, Antietam 49

Pine Grove 50, Schuylkill Haven 46

Pine-Richland 63, New Castle 57

Pittsburgh North Catholic 72, Canon-McMillan 51

Reynolds 51, Slippery Rock 45

Ringgold 63, West Allegheny 58

Sanford, Del. 55, Boyertown 27

Scranton Holy Cross 45, Nanticoke Area 42

Selinsgrove 55, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 42

Sharon 87, Perry Traditional Academy 56

Shiloh, Ga. 80, Montour 59

South Western 50, Delone 48

Spring-Ford 50, Pope John Paul II 47

Steelton-Highspire 104, Susquehanna Township 101, OT

Struthers, Ohio 78, Laurel 65

Tyrone 78, United 23

Valley View 44, Holy Redeemer 39

Youngs. Boardman, Ohio 62, Hickory 49

Hempfield Tournament=

Greater Latrobe 80, Greensburg Salem 66

Hempfield Area 75, Kiski School 53

Mount Pleasant 41, Monessen 40

Hollidaysburg Tournament=

Championship=

Hollidaysburg 58, Susquehannock 50

Consolation=

Ligonier Valley 69, Juniata Valley 30

JBL Hoops Showcase=

Neshannock 56, New Middletown Spring., Ohio 53

Mountain Cat Tournament=

Championship=

Shade 68, Windber 47

Consolation=

Bishop McCort 81, Tussey Mountain 70

Scholastic Play By Play Classic=

Bonner-Prendergast 62, Salesianum, Del. 60

Chester 73, West Chester Rustin 40

Coatesville 64, Bensalem 39

Garnet Valley 50, Father Judge 47

Philadelphia MC&S 66, Friends Central 63

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 62, North Schuylkill 36

Academy Park 59, Lower Merion 56

Archbishop Carroll 37, Maret, D.C. 33

Archbishop Walsh, N.Y. 93, Port Allegany 20

Archbishop Wood 73, Archbishop Ryan 36

Bethel Park 64, Pikesville, Md. 63

Bethlehem Catholic 61, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 58

Blue Ridge 33, Chenango Valley, N.Y. 26

Cambridge Springs 63, Sharon 36

Camp Hill Trinity 60, Spotswood, Va. 45

Cardinal O’Hara 51, Notre Dame 40

Cedar Cliff 42, Chambersburg 28

Central Columbia 60, Lewisburg 32

Central Valley 50, Allderdice 47

Chantilly, Va. 32, Penn Hills 24

Coventry Christian 57, Lincoln Leadership 37

Danville 64, Mifflinburg 40

Delone 57, South Western 26

Downingtown East 45, Berwick 21

Eisenhower 50, Sheffield 21

Erie 55, Corry 20

Garnet Valley 72, West Chester Rustin 46

Germantown Friends 40, Conwell Egan 24

Girard 51, Conneaut Area 44

Governor Mifflin 47, Dallastown Area 39

Greater Latrobe 70, Ringgold 41

Gwynedd Mercy 61, Nazareth Academy 38

Hazleton Area 65, West Lawn Wilson 17

Hempfield 29, Lower Dauphin 26

Jersey Shore 43, Selinsgrove 32

Jim Thorpe 62, Fleetwood 24

Kiski Area 46, Greensburg Salem 40

Lakeview 56, Mercer 33

Lansdale Catholic 70, Council Rock North 43

Linden Hall 45, Williamsport 35

Loyalsock 46, Hughesville 30

Manheim Central 71, Daniel Boone 39

Marple Newtown 46, Interboro 37

Methacton 56, Great Valley 36

Mohawk 69, New Castle 48

Mount St. Joseph 75, Villa Joseph Marie 62

Mountain View 47, Sayre Area 36

Muncy 56, Columbia-Montour 19

Nazareth Area 57, Emmaus 35

North Penn/Liberty 67, Williamson 33

Northeast Bradford 59, Elk Lake 55

Norwin 64, Frederick Douglass, Md. 17

Palmerton 64, Catasauqua 21

Panther Valley 54, Hamburg 52

Parkland 37, Northampton 30

Penncrest 35, Wissahickon 22

Pittsburgh North Catholic 63, North Point, Md. 56

Pottsgrove 78, Brandywine Heights 35

Quakertown 52, Salisbury 21

Ridley 47, Downingtown West 34

Riverside 50, North Pocono 28

Rochester 77, Blackhawk 74

Sanford, Del. 54, Boyertown 27

Schuylkill Valley 50, Oley Valley 41

Scranton Prep 63, Mahanoy Area 18

Scranton Prep 63, Mahanoy Area 18

Seton-LaSalle 60, Keystone Oaks 44

Shamokin 52, Montoursville 20

Sharpsville 65, Oil City 21

Shenandoah Valley 44, Salem Christian 23

Southeast Raleigh, N.C. 62, Neumann-Goretti 52

Spring-Ford 58, Pope John Paul II 27

St. Basil 47, Prep-Villa 45

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 59, Abington Friends 49

Stroudsburg 55, Pocono Mountain East 36

Sullivan County 47, Benton 45

T.C. Williams, Va. 58, Mastery Charter North 47

Thomas Jefferson 78, Canon-McMillan 34

Tussey Mountain 54, Bishop McCort 51

Unionville 53, Bensalem 40

Warrior Run 52, Midd-West 18

Western Wayne 45, Mid Valley 26

JBL Hoops Showcase=

Berlin Center Western Reserve, Ohio 59, Laurel 52

Mercersburg Tournament=

Mercersburg Academy 39, McConnellsburg 17

Otto-Eldred Tournament=

Championship=

Portville, N.Y. 47, Otto-Eldred 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/