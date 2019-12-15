Philadelphia faces Brooklyn on 5-game win streak

Philadelphia 76ers (20-7, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (13-12, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia is looking to continue its five-game win streak with a victory against Brooklyn.

The Nets are 3-2 against the rest of their division. Brooklyn is fifth in the NBA with 51.4 points in the paint led by Kyrie Irving averaging 11.3.

The 76ers are 5-1 against Atlantic Division opponents. Philadelphia has a 17-4 record when scoring 100 or more points.

The Nets and 76ers meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Dinwiddie is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Nets. Jarrett Allen is shooting 68.6 percent and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Joel Embiid is averaging 22.8 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the 76ers. Tobias Harris has averaged 22.9 points and totaled 6.2 rebounds while shooting 48.6 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 9-1, averaging 111.2 points, 45.1 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.3 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 109.5 points, 47.9 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.5 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points on 43.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Caris LeVert: out (thumb), Kyrie Irving: out (right shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

76ers: Al Horford: day to day (knee/hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.