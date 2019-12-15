LMU faces UC Davis

Loyola Marymount (5-5) vs. UC Davis (4-8)

The Pavilion, Davis, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount takes on UC Davis in a non-conference matchup. Loyola Marymount beat Prairie View by three points at home on Friday, while UC Davis is coming off of a 58-54 loss on Saturday at San Diego.

SENIOR STUDS: UC Davis’ Joe Mooney, Matt Neufeld and Stefan Gonzalez have combined to score 51 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 55 percent of all Aggies scoring over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Eli Scott has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Loyola Marymount field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 25 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: UC Davis is 0-6 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 4-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Loyola Marymount’s Ivan Alipiev has attempted 53 3-pointers and connected on 34 percent of them, and is 4 for 11 over the last three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Loyola Marymount has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 21.8 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all WCC teams. Over their last five games, the Lions have forced opponents into turnovers on 23.5 percent of all possessions.

