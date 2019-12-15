Ionescu leads No. 3 Oregon to rout of Long Beach State

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and No. 3 Oregon rolled past Long Beach State 81-45 on Saturday.

Ionescu scored 15 points in the first quarter, going 6 of 7 from the field and 3 of 3 from 3-point range, as the Ducks (8-1) jumped out to a 31-12 lead. Her 3-pointer with 1 second in remaining in the quarter was right in front of Kobe Bryant, who was sitting courtside.

Reserve Jaz Shelley scored a season-high 17 points, going 5 of 8 from 3-point range. She and Ionescu played 30 minutes apiece and were the only Ducks to score in double figures. No other Oregon player was on the floor longer than 22 minutes as coach Kelly Graves gave his reserves some extended action.

Jasmine Hardy led Long Beach State (3-7) with 11 points off the bench. Shanaijah Davison and Ma’Qhi Berry scored 10 apiece.

NO. 4 OREGON STATE 75, UTAH STATE 46

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Mikayla Pivec had 18 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists and Oregon State improved to 9-0 by beating Utah State.

Destiny Slocum had 17 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Beavers. They are off to their best start since 2014-15, when they won 10 straight to open the season.

Freshman Taylor Jones had 14 points and 13 rebounds and Oregon State led by as many as 32 points.

Lindsey Jensen-Baker led Utah State (3-6) with 19 points. It was the Aggies’ third straight loss.

NO. 16 DEPAUL 105, ALABAMA STATE 76

CHICAGO (AP) — Marisa Warren and Deja Church scored 16 points apiece off the bench to lead seven DePaul players in double figures and the Blue Demons defeated Alabama State.

Chante Stonewall scored 12 points, Dee Bekelja 12, Jolene Daninger 11, Kayla Caudle 10 and Nadege Jean 10 for DePaul (9-1).

Jayla Crawford led Alabama State (3-6) with 20 points and Taylor Aikerson scored 14.

NO. 17 GONZAGA 80, TEXAS SOUTHERN 40

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Katie Campbell scored 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including four 3-pointers, and Gonzaga coasted past Texas Southern.

Twins LeeAnne and Jenn Wirth also had 14 points for the Bulldogs (9-1), who won their seventh straight game.

Destiny Arvinger scored 16 points and Britnee Gabriel 11 for Texas Southern (3-4), which went 3 of 18 from 3-point range and shot 33% with 21 turnovers.

NO. 24 MICHIGAN 62, APPALACHIAN STATE 35

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Akienreh Johnson scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and Michigan rolled past Appalachian State.

Naz Hillmon added 11 points and Emily Kiser 10 as the Wolverines (8-1) led 31-13 at the break and were never challenged, running their winning streak to five games.

The Mountaineers (2-6), who got 11 points from Haile McDonald, shot 21% in the first half, going 0 for 10 from 3-point range.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25