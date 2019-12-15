Chicago visits Oklahoma City for non-conference showdown

Chicago Bulls (10-18, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (11-14, ninth in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls visit Chris Paul and the Oklahoma City Thunder in non-conference action.

The Thunder have gone 7-5 at home. Oklahoma City has a 2-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulls have gone 4-8 away from home. Chicago ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 14.7 fast break points per game led by LaVine averaging 2.9.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul is averaging 15.6 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Thunder. Dennis Schroder has averaged 20.4 points and collected 2.7 rebounds while shooting 48.7 percent over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Tomas Satoransky leads the Bulls averaging 5.3 assists while scoring 9.2 points per game. LaVine has averaged 25.5 points and totaled 5.5 rebounds while shooting 44.3 percent over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 102.5 points, 42.9 rebounds, 23 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101 points on 43.4 percent shooting.

Thunder: 6-4, averaging 108.1 points, 42.7 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 6.2 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Terrance Ferguson: day to day (hip), Andre Roberson: out (knee), Hamidou Diallo: out (elbow).

Bulls: Daniel Gafford: day to day (hamstring), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.