Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 54, Burlington Central 39
Annawan 93, Leland 11
Auburn 63, Pana 58
Augusta Southeastern 54, Griggsville-Perry 46
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 76, Argo 49
Bradley-Bourbonnais 66, Chicago (Christ the King) 59
Calloway Co., Ky. 86, Carterville 56
Cary-Grove 61, Dundee-Crown 38
Centralia Christ Our Rock 67, Lebanon 30
Champaign Centennial 62, Mt. Zion 37
Chicago (Austin) 90, Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 43
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 63, Lindblom 55
Chicago King 66, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 40
Chicago Uplift 61, Hope Academy 52
Collinsville 67, Morgan Park 65, OT
Delavan 49, El Paso-Gridley 42
Downers North 32, Lyons 26
Downers South 45, Addison Trail 38
Downs Tri-Valley 66, St. Joseph-Ogden 64
East Peoria 60, Bartonville (Limestone) 51
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 43, Wheaton Academy 40
Farmington 53, Kewanee 44
Farragut 79, Brooks Academy 75
Glenbard North 61, Batavia 51
Glenbrook North 60, Taft 48
Goreville 81, Mounds Meridian 64
Hampshire 58, Crystal Lake Central 38
Hinsdale South 65, Willowbrook 54
Huntley 53, Crystal Lake South 44
Indian Creek 69, Lisle 49
Kankakee 54, Lou. St. Xavier, Ky. 50, OT
LaMoille 65, Galva 54
Lake Park 39, Wheaton North 36
Lakes Community 36, Grayslake Central 30
Lena-Winslow 49, Orangeville 37
Lewistown 53, Mendon Unity 34
Leyden 70, Proviso East 64
Lutheran North, Mo. 72, Von Steuben 55
Madison 67, Cairo 63
Marshall 54, S. Vermillion, Ind. 31
McHenry 43, Prairie Ridge 36
Metamora 69, Dunlap 50
Morton 44, Washington 41
Naperville North 66, St. Francis 49
Nazareth 79, Woodstock Marian 74
Newark 63, Sandwich 27
North Chicago 53, Antioch 50
Northridge Prep 60, Lake View 39
O’Fallon 49, Centralia 40
Oley Valley, Pa. 52, Clemente 47
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 63, Tolono Unity 35
Pekin 58, Canton 27
Peoria (H.S.) 49, Richwoods 48
Peoria Christian 48, Seneca 21
Peoria Notre Dame 51, Peoria Manual 47
Princeville 42, Elmwood 40
Quest Academy 65, Abingdon 58
Richmond-Burton 62, Grant 57
Rochester 52, Clinton 41
Rockridge 44, Aledo (Mercer County) 32
Sandoval 68, First Baptist Academy 46
St. Charles North 45, Geneva 44
St. Patrick 83, Montini 59
St. Viator 56, Hersey 46
Tremont 67, Lexington 36
Tuscola 73, Fisher 56
Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 36, Sullivan 34
Wauconda 85, Grayslake North 64
York 56, Lisle (Benet Academy) 51
Yorkville 79, Aurora Math-Science 45
Conrad Tournament=
Crab Orchard 83, Wayne City 69
Gallatin County 49, Bluford Webber 44
North Clay 49, Red Hill 39
Edwardsville Tournament=
Collinsville 67, Morgan Park 65
Edwardsville 46, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 37
Orr 71, Pinckneyville 67
Orr 71, Pinckneyville 67, OT
Triad 53, Carbondale 50
Genesis Shootout=
Assumption, Davenport, Iowa 54, Moline 46
Davenport, Central, Iowa 80, Geneseo 66
Davenport, West, Iowa 74, Rock Island Alleman 59
Galesburg 56, Bettendorf, Iowa 46
North Scott, Eldridge, Iowa 61, Rock Island 58
Pleasant Valley, Iowa 39, East Moline United 32
Hall Tournament=
Eleventh=
Putnam County 77, Mendota 37
Ninth=
Bureau Valley 66, Ottawa Marquette 60
Third=
Fieldcrest 76, Plano 67, OT
Lincolnwood Tournament=
Carrollton 68, Carlinville 28
Nokomis 62, Piasa Southwestern 29
North-Mac 78, Gillespie 46
Raymond Lincolnwood 44, Litchfield 31
MICDS Tournament=
Duchesne, Mo. 44, Waterloo Gibault 32
Living Word Christian School, Mo. 61, Breese Mater Dei 53
MICDS, Mo. 69, Columbia 56
Priory, Mo. 40, Alton Marquette 24
Monmouth United Tournament=
Knoxville 61, West Prairie 32
Monmouth United 64, Riverdale 36
West Prairie 57, Riverdale 37
Mount Carmel Tournament=
Brother Rice 61, Chicago (Lane) 60
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 91, St. Laurence 56
Curie 70, Hillcrest 47
Oak Park River Forest 55, Stevenson 48
Riverside-Brookfield 65, De La Salle 46
Tinley Park 39, Schaumburg 37
Slykhuis Showcase Tournament=
Cedar Falls, Iowa 78, Bolingbrook 66
Watseka Tournament=
Cissna Park 36, Watseka (coop) 25
Fairbury Prairie Central 50, Kankakee (McNamara) 41
Gilman Iroquois West 50, Donovan 26
La Salette Notre Dame 60, Cullom Tri-Point 42
Milford 60, Westville 34
Momence 75, Hoopeston Area High School 69
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aledo (Mercer County) 41, Rockridge 31
Alton 56, Carnahan, Mo. 19
Aurora Christian 67, Indian Creek 40
Bloomington 39, Peoria Manual 34
Breese Mater Dei 50, Centralia Christ Our Rock 28
Byron 45, Bloomington Central Catholic 39
Carterville 57, Marshall 46
Centralia 73, Cahokia 46
Champaign Judah Christian 39, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 61, Hillcrest 57
Chicago Resurrection 58, Grant 29
Christian Liberty Academy 58, Illinois Lutheran 26
Clinton 55, Pana 48
Dakota 39, Galena 36
Decatur MacArthur 72, Springfield Lanphier 66
Decatur St. Teresa 71, Argenta-Oreana 18
Dixon 54, Ottawa 47, OT
Downs Tri-Valley 57, Cullom Tri-Point 51
East Dubuque 50, Wethersfield 37
El Paso-Gridley 38, Roanoke-Benson 32
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 66, Ridgewood 27
Fenwick 43, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 31
Freeburg 54, Triad 44
Galesburg 51, Rock Island Alleman 26
Geneseo 67, East Moline United 38
Geneva 60, St. Charles North 40
Glenbard East 43, Plainfield South 36
Glenbard West 69, Naperville Central 56
Glenbrook South 64, Conant 62
Goreville 60, Mounds Meridian 31
Havana 63, Monmouth-Roseville 51
Hersey 54, New Trier 32
Hinckley-Big Rock 32, DePue 13
Kankakee Grace Christian 62, Calvary Christian Academy 11
Lisle 62, Wheaton Academy 50
Macomb 57, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 56
Mattoon 51, ALAH 23
McCracken County, Ky. 55, Vienna 38
Moline 48, Quincy 43
Montini 50, River Forest Trinity 33
Mother McAuley 44, Loyola 23
Moweaqua Central A&M 47, Mt. Zion 45
Mt. Carmel 51, Newton 46
Nashville 39, Okawville 14
Nazareth 62, Morgan Park 57
Niles North 57, Willows 26
Normal Community 51, Danville 50
Oak Lawn Richards 55, De La Salle 52
Ottawa Marquette 38, Princeton 35
Peoria (H.S.) 57, Champaign Central 29
Petersburg PORTA 48, North-Mac 32
Pinckneyville 50, Carlyle 17
Regina 46, North Shore Country Day 43
Rock Island 58, Sterling 41
Rolling Meadows 53, Batavia 44
Salem 56, Mascoutah 26
Seneca 50, Peoria Christian 13
Serena 34, Putnam County 21
Skokie (Ida Crown) 51, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 18
South Elgin 53, Metea Valley 45
St. Edward 68, Kankakee (McNamara) 62
Sycamore 55, Hampshire 49
Tinley Park 45, Chicago Christian 30
Trico 58, Cobden 32
Vernon Hills 66, St. Viator 59, OT
Waterloo 50, Trenton Wesclin 45
Waubonsie Valley 73, West Chicago 23
West Frankfort 42, Johnston City 40
West Prairie 57, Warsaw West Hancock 37
Winnebago 54, Hall 36
Best of Michigan Tournament=
Detroit Edison(DEPSA), Mich. 44, Homewood-Flossmoor 41
Edwardsville Tournament=
Edwardsville 39, Highland 28
Iroquois West Tournament=
Clifton Central 27, Herscher 19
Dwight 32, Herscher 26
Dwight 45, Hoopeston Area High School 42
Gardner-South Wilmington 56, Gilman Iroquois West 25
Gardner-South Wilmington 59, St. Anne 35
Gilman Iroquois West 32, Milford 31
Hoopeston Area High School 43, Clifton Central 22
Milford 46, St. Anne 26
Knoxville-Abingdon-Avon Tournament=
Illini Bluffs 56, Biggsville West Central 26
Ridgewood 55, Monmouth United 51
Lincolnwood Tournament=
Carlinville 61, Pawnee 15
Hillsboro 54, Raymond Lincolnwood 11
Northern Illinois Tournament=
Crystal Lake Central 48, Round Lake 37
Crystal Lake South 44, Johnsburg 37
DeKalb 60, Richmond-Burton 46
DeKalb 61, Prairie Ridge 58
Grayslake North 44, Prairie Ridge 40
Grayslake North 54, Richmond-Burton 52
Johnsburg 54, Hoffman Estates 24
Marengo 49, Belvidere 32
Marengo 52, Lakes Community 32
McHenry 56, Belvidere 9
McHenry 62, Lakes Community 26
Wauconda 51, Crystal Lake South 36
Wauconda 60, Hoffman Estates 42
Woodstock Marian 28, Round Lake 19
Woodstock Marian 48, Woodstock North 26
Woodstock North 38, Crystal Lake Central 31
Oak Lawn Tournament=
Kankakee 76, Romeoville 32
Lockport 50, Lindblom 41
Riverside-Brookfield 79, Blue Island Eisenhower 61
Pearl City Tournament=
Durand 45, River Ridge/Scales Mound 35
Lena-Winslow 47, River Ridge/Scales Mound 21
Polo Tournament=
Forreston 47, Freeport 25
Forreston 61, Milledgeville 26
Polo 61, Pecatonica 50
Polo 61, Sterling Newman 50
Sterling Newman 64, West Carroll 50
Reavis Tournament=
IC Catholic 37, Payton 29
Reavis 54, Kennedy 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/