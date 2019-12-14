Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 54, Burlington Central 39

Annawan 93, Leland 11

Auburn 63, Pana 58

Augusta Southeastern 54, Griggsville-Perry 46

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 76, Argo 49

Bradley-Bourbonnais 66, Chicago (Christ the King) 59

Calloway Co., Ky. 86, Carterville 56

Cary-Grove 61, Dundee-Crown 38

Centralia Christ Our Rock 67, Lebanon 30

Champaign Centennial 62, Mt. Zion 37

Chicago (Austin) 90, Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 43

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 63, Lindblom 55

Chicago King 66, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 40

Chicago Uplift 61, Hope Academy 52

Collinsville 67, Morgan Park 65, OT

Delavan 49, El Paso-Gridley 42

Downers North 32, Lyons 26

Downers South 45, Addison Trail 38

Downs Tri-Valley 66, St. Joseph-Ogden 64

East Peoria 60, Bartonville (Limestone) 51

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 43, Wheaton Academy 40

Farmington 53, Kewanee 44

Farragut 79, Brooks Academy 75

Glenbard North 61, Batavia 51

Glenbrook North 60, Taft 48

Goreville 81, Mounds Meridian 64

Hampshire 58, Crystal Lake Central 38

Hinsdale South 65, Willowbrook 54

Huntley 53, Crystal Lake South 44

Indian Creek 69, Lisle 49

Kankakee 54, Lou. St. Xavier, Ky. 50, OT

LaMoille 65, Galva 54

Lake Park 39, Wheaton North 36

Lakes Community 36, Grayslake Central 30

Lena-Winslow 49, Orangeville 37

Lewistown 53, Mendon Unity 34

Leyden 70, Proviso East 64

Lutheran North, Mo. 72, Von Steuben 55

Madison 67, Cairo 63

Marshall 54, S. Vermillion, Ind. 31

McHenry 43, Prairie Ridge 36

Metamora 69, Dunlap 50

Morton 44, Washington 41

Naperville North 66, St. Francis 49

Nazareth 79, Woodstock Marian 74

Newark 63, Sandwich 27

North Chicago 53, Antioch 50

Northridge Prep 60, Lake View 39

O’Fallon 49, Centralia 40

Oley Valley, Pa. 52, Clemente 47

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 63, Tolono Unity 35

Pekin 58, Canton 27

Peoria (H.S.) 49, Richwoods 48

Peoria Christian 48, Seneca 21

Peoria Notre Dame 51, Peoria Manual 47

Princeville 42, Elmwood 40

Quest Academy 65, Abingdon 58

Richmond-Burton 62, Grant 57

Rochester 52, Clinton 41

Rockridge 44, Aledo (Mercer County) 32

Sandoval 68, First Baptist Academy 46

St. Charles North 45, Geneva 44

St. Patrick 83, Montini 59

St. Viator 56, Hersey 46

Tremont 67, Lexington 36

Tuscola 73, Fisher 56

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 36, Sullivan 34

Wauconda 85, Grayslake North 64

York 56, Lisle (Benet Academy) 51

Yorkville 79, Aurora Math-Science 45

Conrad Tournament=

Crab Orchard 83, Wayne City 69

Gallatin County 49, Bluford Webber 44

North Clay 49, Red Hill 39

Edwardsville Tournament=

Collinsville 67, Morgan Park 65

Edwardsville 46, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 37

Orr 71, Pinckneyville 67

Orr 71, Pinckneyville 67, OT

Triad 53, Carbondale 50

Genesis Shootout=

Assumption, Davenport, Iowa 54, Moline 46

Davenport, Central, Iowa 80, Geneseo 66

Davenport, West, Iowa 74, Rock Island Alleman 59

Galesburg 56, Bettendorf, Iowa 46

North Scott, Eldridge, Iowa 61, Rock Island 58

Pleasant Valley, Iowa 39, East Moline United 32

Hall Tournament=

Eleventh=

Putnam County 77, Mendota 37

Ninth=

Bureau Valley 66, Ottawa Marquette 60

Third=

Fieldcrest 76, Plano 67, OT

Lincolnwood Tournament=

Carrollton 68, Carlinville 28

Nokomis 62, Piasa Southwestern 29

North-Mac 78, Gillespie 46

Raymond Lincolnwood 44, Litchfield 31

MICDS Tournament=

Duchesne, Mo. 44, Waterloo Gibault 32

Living Word Christian School, Mo. 61, Breese Mater Dei 53

MICDS, Mo. 69, Columbia 56

Priory, Mo. 40, Alton Marquette 24

Monmouth United Tournament=

Knoxville 61, West Prairie 32

Monmouth United 64, Riverdale 36

West Prairie 57, Riverdale 37

Mount Carmel Tournament=

Brother Rice 61, Chicago (Lane) 60

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 91, St. Laurence 56

Curie 70, Hillcrest 47

Oak Park River Forest 55, Stevenson 48

Riverside-Brookfield 65, De La Salle 46

Tinley Park 39, Schaumburg 37

Slykhuis Showcase Tournament=

Cedar Falls, Iowa 78, Bolingbrook 66

Watseka Tournament=

Cissna Park 36, Watseka (coop) 25

Fairbury Prairie Central 50, Kankakee (McNamara) 41

Gilman Iroquois West 50, Donovan 26

La Salette Notre Dame 60, Cullom Tri-Point 42

Milford 60, Westville 34

Momence 75, Hoopeston Area High School 69

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aledo (Mercer County) 41, Rockridge 31

Alton 56, Carnahan, Mo. 19

Aurora Christian 67, Indian Creek 40

Bloomington 39, Peoria Manual 34

Breese Mater Dei 50, Centralia Christ Our Rock 28

Byron 45, Bloomington Central Catholic 39

Carterville 57, Marshall 46

Centralia 73, Cahokia 46

Champaign Judah Christian 39, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 61, Hillcrest 57

Chicago Resurrection 58, Grant 29

Christian Liberty Academy 58, Illinois Lutheran 26

Clinton 55, Pana 48

Dakota 39, Galena 36

Decatur MacArthur 72, Springfield Lanphier 66

Decatur St. Teresa 71, Argenta-Oreana 18

Dixon 54, Ottawa 47, OT

Downs Tri-Valley 57, Cullom Tri-Point 51

East Dubuque 50, Wethersfield 37

El Paso-Gridley 38, Roanoke-Benson 32

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 66, Ridgewood 27

Fenwick 43, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 31

Freeburg 54, Triad 44

Galesburg 51, Rock Island Alleman 26

Geneseo 67, East Moline United 38

Geneva 60, St. Charles North 40

Glenbard East 43, Plainfield South 36

Glenbard West 69, Naperville Central 56

Glenbrook South 64, Conant 62

Goreville 60, Mounds Meridian 31

Havana 63, Monmouth-Roseville 51

Hersey 54, New Trier 32

Hinckley-Big Rock 32, DePue 13

Kankakee Grace Christian 62, Calvary Christian Academy 11

Lisle 62, Wheaton Academy 50

Macomb 57, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 56

Mattoon 51, ALAH 23

McCracken County, Ky. 55, Vienna 38

Moline 48, Quincy 43

Montini 50, River Forest Trinity 33

Mother McAuley 44, Loyola 23

Moweaqua Central A&M 47, Mt. Zion 45

Mt. Carmel 51, Newton 46

Nashville 39, Okawville 14

Nazareth 62, Morgan Park 57

Nazareth 62, Morgan Park 57

Niles North 57, Willows 26

Normal Community 51, Danville 50

Oak Lawn Richards 55, De La Salle 52

Ottawa Marquette 38, Princeton 35

Peoria (H.S.) 57, Champaign Central 29

Petersburg PORTA 48, North-Mac 32

Pinckneyville 50, Carlyle 17

Regina 46, North Shore Country Day 43

Rock Island 58, Sterling 41

Rolling Meadows 53, Batavia 44

Salem 56, Mascoutah 26

Seneca 50, Peoria Christian 13

Serena 34, Putnam County 21

Skokie (Ida Crown) 51, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 18

South Elgin 53, Metea Valley 45

St. Edward 68, Kankakee (McNamara) 62

Sycamore 55, Hampshire 49

Tinley Park 45, Chicago Christian 30

Trico 58, Cobden 32

Vernon Hills 66, St. Viator 59, OT

Waterloo 50, Trenton Wesclin 45

Waubonsie Valley 73, West Chicago 23

West Frankfort 42, Johnston City 40

West Prairie 57, Warsaw West Hancock 37

Winnebago 54, Hall 36

Best of Michigan Tournament=

Detroit Edison(DEPSA), Mich. 44, Homewood-Flossmoor 41

Edwardsville Tournament=

Edwardsville 39, Highland 28

Iroquois West Tournament=

Clifton Central 27, Herscher 19

Dwight 32, Herscher 26

Dwight 45, Hoopeston Area High School 42

Gardner-South Wilmington 56, Gilman Iroquois West 25

Gardner-South Wilmington 59, St. Anne 35

Gilman Iroquois West 32, Milford 31

Hoopeston Area High School 43, Clifton Central 22

Milford 46, St. Anne 26

Knoxville-Abingdon-Avon Tournament=

Illini Bluffs 56, Biggsville West Central 26

Ridgewood 55, Monmouth United 51

Lincolnwood Tournament=

Carlinville 61, Pawnee 15

Hillsboro 54, Raymond Lincolnwood 11

Northern Illinois Tournament=

Crystal Lake Central 48, Round Lake 37

Crystal Lake South 44, Johnsburg 37

DeKalb 60, Richmond-Burton 46

DeKalb 61, Prairie Ridge 58

Grayslake North 44, Prairie Ridge 40

Grayslake North 54, Richmond-Burton 52

Johnsburg 54, Hoffman Estates 24

Marengo 49, Belvidere 32

Marengo 52, Lakes Community 32

McHenry 56, Belvidere 9

McHenry 62, Lakes Community 26

Wauconda 51, Crystal Lake South 36

Wauconda 60, Hoffman Estates 42

Woodstock Marian 28, Round Lake 19

Woodstock Marian 48, Woodstock North 26

Woodstock North 38, Crystal Lake Central 31

Oak Lawn Tournament=

Kankakee 76, Romeoville 32

Lockport 50, Lindblom 41

Riverside-Brookfield 79, Blue Island Eisenhower 61

Pearl City Tournament=

Durand 45, River Ridge/Scales Mound 35

Lena-Winslow 47, River Ridge/Scales Mound 21

Polo Tournament=

Forreston 47, Freeport 25

Forreston 61, Milledgeville 26

Polo 61, Pecatonica 50

Polo 61, Sterling Newman 50

Sterling Newman 64, West Carroll 50

Reavis Tournament=

IC Catholic 37, Payton 29

Reavis 54, Kennedy 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/