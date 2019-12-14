Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbold 52, Holgate 35
Batavia 47, Cin. Madeira 45
Batavia Clermont NE 78, Morrow Little Miami 66
Bellbrook 60, Day. Northridge 50
Bellevue 44, Milan Edison 43
Bluffton 71, McComb 27
Bucyrus Wynford 56, Morral Ridgedale 41
Can. McKinley 82, Butler, Pa. 71
Can. South 63, Akr. Manchester 47
Canal Winchester 48, Logan 45
Cedarville 69, Leesburg Fairfield 60
Chillicothe Unioto 44, Piketon 34
Chillicothe Zane Trace 92, Chillicothe Huntington 41
Cin. Colerain 47, Oxford Talawanda 40
Cin. St. Xavier 68, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 31
Cin. Wyoming 69, Harrison 49
Collins Western Reserve 91, Ashland Crestview 52
Cols. DeSales 61, Bloom-Carroll 45
Cols. Horizon Science 78, Shekinah Christian 71
Cols. Patriot Prep 56, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 48
Cols. South 58, Thomas Worthington 43
Cols. Walnut Ridge 65, Lewis Center Olentangy 62
Columbiana Crestview 49, Lisbon David Anderson 43
Columbus Grove 69, Arlington 46
Cory-Rawson 45, Lima Temple Christian 35
Day. Belmont 74, Clayton Northmont 52
Day. Thurgood Marshall 82, Southwestern (Hanover), Ind. 70
Defiance 36, Bryan 34
Dola Hardin Northern 55, N. Baltimore 52
Elida 62, Coldwater 59
Elyria Cath. 65, Columbia Station Columbia 64
Findlay Liberty-Benton 49, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 48
Frankfort Adena 63, Williamsport Westfall 48
Fremont St. Joseph 75, Vanlue 41
Ft. Loramie 47, New Bremen 44, OT
Ft. Recovery 49, Convoy Crestview 48
Galion Northmor 46, Marion Pleasant 44
Granville 53, Johnstown-Monroe 48
Greenwich S. Cent. 63, Plymouth 39
Grove City 61, Wilmington 47
Hamilton Ross 68, E. Central, Ind. 65
Haviland Wayne Trace 59, Van Wert Lincolnview 39
Hicksville 51, Stryker 40
Hilliard Bradley 45, Pickerington N. 42
Hillsboro 63, Lynchburg-Clay 42
Huron 69, Sandusky St. Mary 66
Ironton Rock Hill 55, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 49
Ironton St. Joseph 72, McDermott Scioto NW 37
Jackson Center 54, Lewistown Indian Lake 48
Kenton 45, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 43
Lakewood Park, Ind. 53, Edon 31
Lakewood St. Edward 56, Warren Harding 50
Leavittsburg LaBrae 67, Girard 63
Leipsic 66, Miller City 58
Lexington 59, Ontario 49
Lima Perry 78, Ada 49
Lima Shawnee 81, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 52
Linsly, W.Va. 64, Lisbon Beaver 60
Louisville 81, Tallmadge 50
Madonna, W.Va. 80, Bowerston Conotton Valley 47
Mansfield St. Peter’s 57, Cle. Lincoln W. 32
Massillon Washington 61, Ashland 59
McDonald 83, Cortland Lakeview 42
Middletown Madison Senior 55, Brookville 47
Minster 59, Wapakoneta 55
Monroeville 60, Ashland Mapleton 56
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 64, Sycamore Mohawk 62
New Albany 62, Mt. Vernon 50
New Boston Glenwood 58, Mowrystown Whiteoak 50
New Concord John Glenn 58, New Philadelphia 40
New Knoxville 63, Waynesfield-Goshen 46
New Matamoras Frontier 82, Beallsville 53
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 46, Attica Seneca E. 41
Newport Central Catholic, Ky. 58, Cin. Purcell Marian 44
Newport, Ky. 78, New Richmond 58
Northeastern, Ind. 77, New Madison Tri-Village 58
Norwalk 51, LaGrange Keystone 45
Norwalk St. Paul 69, New London 39
Ottawa-Glandorf 76, Lima Cent. Cath. 41
Ottoville 54, Spencerville 44
Painesville Harvey 49, Andrews Osborne Academy 47
Pandora-Gilboa 50, Delphos Jefferson 49
Parkersburg South, W.Va. 58, Dublin Coffman 46
Pataskala Licking Hts. 78, Johnstown Northridge 51
Pettisville 55, Delta 16
Pickerington Cent. 72, Akr. Buchtel 44
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 64, Legacy Christian 43
Portsmouth Notre Dame 55, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 49
Reynoldsburg 52, Cols. Eastmoor 50
Rockford Parkway 84, Bradford 37
Russia 62, DeGraff Riverside 38
Salineville Southern 73, Richmond Edison 60
Seaman N. Adams 61, Portsmouth Clay 43
Shadyside 65, Bridgeport 50
Sherwood Fairview 61, Gorham Fayette 56
Southeastern 49, Bainbridge Paint Valley 47
Spring. Cath. Cent. 45, Sidney Lehman 42
Stow-Munroe Falls 38, Twinsburg 35
Struthers 78, Laurel, Pa. 65
Tiffin Calvert 48, Castalia Margaretta 30
Tiffin Columbian 43, Bowling Green 37
Tol. Ottawa Hills 57, Northwood 31
Tree of Life 48, Northside Christian 45
Van Buren 51, Bloomdale Elmwood 36
Westerville S. 75, Marysville 55
Worthington Christian 78, Mt. Gilead 30
Youngs. Boardman 62, Hickory, Pa. 49
2019 Greynolds Classic=
Doylestown Chippewa 39, Cuyahoga Hts. 36
Hartville Lake Center Christian 48, Peninsula Woodridge 45
Medina 87, Akr. Firestone 41
N. Can. Hoover 68, Akr. Ellet 29
Olmsted Falls 51, Barberton 50
Big E Classic=
Chesapeake 79, Athens 61
Proctorville Fairland 61, S. Webster 51
Newt Oliver Classic=
Huntington, W.Va. 53, Vincent Warren 49
Jackson 78, Sissonville, W.Va. 35
Oak Hill 61, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/