Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 63, Cle. St. Joseph 51
Alliance Marlington 44, Salem 42
Amherst Steele 73, N. Olmsted 37
Anna 54, Houston 33
Ansonia 62, Union City Mississinawa Valley 47
Apple Creek Waynedale 60, Ashland Crestview 44
Arcanum 39, Casstown Miami E. 30
Aurora 58, Medina Highland 56
Avon 65, Berea-Midpark 59, OT
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 98, Tiffin Calvert 34
Bay Village Bay 45, Medina Buckeye 33
Beaver Eastern 61, Piketon 45
Bellaire 50, Brooke, W.Va. 32
Bellevue 77, Vermilion 27
Bellville Clear Fork 51, Galion 24
Beloit W. Branch 53, Minerva 33
Berlin Hiland 90, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 23
Bidwell River Valley 58, Racine Southern 44
Bloom-Carroll 49, Ashville Teays Valley 39
Bluffton 52, N. Baltimore 47
Bowerston Conotton Valley 53, Lore City Buckeye Trail 52
Bradford 48, Covington 34
Caledonia River Valley 75, Ontario 72, 2OT
Can. Glenoak 56, Uniontown Lake 34
Can. South 55, Carrollton 25
Canal Winchester 57, Cols. Hartley 49
Canfield S. Range 50, Youngs. Ursuline 39
Cardington-Lincoln 68, Howard E. Knox 35
Carlisle 55, Camden Preble Shawnee 46
Castalia Margaretta 57, Milan Edison 41
Cedarville 29, London Madison Plains 19
Chagrin Falls 39, Ashtabula Lakeside 26
Chagrin Falls Kenston 57, Warren Howland 50
Chesapeake 41, Grace Christian, W.Va. 38
Chillicothe 41, Greenfield McClain 33
Chillicothe Huntington 74, W. Union 61
Cin. Anderson 70, Cin. Withrow 27
Cin. Colerain 55, Hamilton 45
Cin. Country Day 70, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 35
Cin. Indian Hill 54, Reading 16
Cin. Princeton 57, Mason 47
Cin. Purcell Marian 48, Kettering Alter 37
Cin. Summit Country Day 62, Miami Valley Christian Academy 19
Cin. Sycamore 57, Cin. Oak Hills 45
Cin. Taft 53, Cols. Independence 50
Cin. Walnut Hills 66, Cin. Turpin 20
Cin. West Clermont 61, Kings Mills Kings 34
Cin. Wyoming 51, Cin. Deer Park 27
Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 60, Day. Dunbar 41
Circleville 57, Baltimore Liberty Union 29
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 80, Cle. VASJ 29
Clyde 44, Sandusky 38
Collins Western Reserve 43, Norwalk 41
Cols. Watterson 49, Gahanna Lincoln 37
Columbus Grove 45, Elida 35
Cuyahoga Falls 52, Hudson 44
Cuyahoga Hts. 50, Wickliffe 28
Danville 84, Galion Northmor 28
Day. Christian 47, Franklin Middletown Christian 29
Day. Oakwood 55, Brookville 44
Day. Ponitz Tech. 47, Cols. South 41
Defiance 46, Bryan 45
Defiance Ayersville 51, McComb 47
Dover 42, Cambridge 36
Dresden Tri-Valley 41, Thornville Sheridan 33
Dublin Scioto 51, Cols. DeSales 21
Eastlake N. 57, Euclid 49
Eaton 45, Monroe 37
Eaton 45, Monroe 37
Findlay Liberty-Benton 59, Marion Pleasant 45
Ft. Loramie 96, Jackson Center 26
Garfield Hts. Trinity 91, Fairport Harbor Harding 24
Gates Mills Hawken 64, Ashtabula Edgewood 41
Geneva 39, Beachwood 36
Germantown Valley View 54, Bellbrook 36
Glouster Trimble 61, Wahama, W.Va. 59
Greenwich S. Cent. 59, Sullivan Black River 47
Hannibal River 32, Magnolia, W.Va. 23
Huron 58, Port Clinton 29
Independence 65, Burton Berkshire 41
Kalida 57, Ft. Jennings 32
Kalida 57, Ft. Jennings 32
Kansas Lakota 37, Gibsonburg 35
Kenton 53, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 32
Kirtland 58, Brooklyn 24
Lancaster Fairfield Union 79, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 27
Lebanon 57, Clayton Northmont 42
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 57, Middletown 41
Lima Bath 51, Versailles 41
Lima Sr. 63, Lima Cent. Cath. 47
Lodi Cloverleaf 53, Akr. Coventry 36
Loveland 58, Milford 23
Lucas 58, Loudonville 57
Macedonia Nordonia 69, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 28
Magnolia Sandy Valley 27, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 24
Malvern 39, Strasburg-Franklin 31
Manchester 62, New Boston Glenwood 51, OT
Mansfield St. Peter’s 57, Mansfield Christian 43
Marion Elgin 56, Cols. Ready 49
Massillon Jackson 61, Massillon Perry 24
Mayfield 50, Shaker Hts. 47
McConnelsville Morgan 36, Zanesville W. Muskingum 35
Metamora Evergreen 53, Tol. Maumee Valley 35
Middletown Fenwick 36, Cin. McNicholas 33
Middletown Madison Senior 55, Milton-Union 40
Miller City 51, Vanlue 29
Mt. Gilead 72, Fredericktown 43
Mt. Notre Dame 70, Bedford N. Lawrence, Ind. 37
N. Can. Hoover 55, Louisville 38
N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 54, Can. Cent. Cath. 23
New Bremen 47, Delphos Jefferson 45
New Concord John Glenn 47, Philo 33
New Lebanon Dixie 41, Day. Northridge 37
New Lexington 64, Corning Miller 59
New Madison Tri-Village 63, Northeastern, Ind. 38
New Philadelphia 59, Byesville Meadowbrook 14
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 61, Plymouth 13
Newton Falls 45, Leavittsburg LaBrae 42
Notre Dame Academy 37, Homestead, Ind. 35
Oberlin Firelands 44, Ashland Mapleton 41
Olmsted Falls 51, N. Ridgeville 30
Orrville 40, Ashland 26
Orwell Grand Valley 66, Richmond Hts. 36
Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Arlington 27
Pandora-Gilboa 46, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 19
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 47, Fairview 39
Parma Padua 35, Chardon NDCL 32
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 59, Mt. Vernon 26
Perry 51, Orange 35
Plain City Jonathan Alder 72, Bellefontaine 23
Portsmouth 40, Mowrystown Whiteoak 12
Portsmouth W. 54, Gallipolis Gallia 41
Richfield Revere 55, Kent Roosevelt 31
Richmond Edison 52, Salineville Southern 30
Richwood N. Union 60, Lewistown Indian Lake 40
Rittman 57, Columbia Station Columbia 42
Rockford Parkway 37, Antwerp 33
Rocky River 36, Parma Hts. Holy Name 29
Rocky River Lutheran W. 45, Middlefield Cardinal 12
Rootstown 55, Mogadore 42
Rossford 49, Bloomdale Elmwood 48, OT
Russia 50, Botkins 35
Sandusky Perkins 72, Tiffin Columbian 55
Sandusky St. Mary 46, Fremont St. Joseph 44
Shaker Hts. Laurel 82, Elyria Cath. 62
Sheffield Brookside 47, Elyria Open Door 23
Shelby 47, Marion Harding 34
Solon 70, Elyria 46
Southeastern 45, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 44
Sparta Highland 53, Centerburg 39
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 50, Day. Chaminade Julienne 48
St. Henry 53, Sidney Lehman 40
St. Paris Graham 26, Spring. NW 21
St. Patrick, Ky. 58, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 31
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 43, Oak Glen, W.Va. 41
Stow-Munroe Falls 51, Twinsburg 38
Sugarcreek Garaway 69, Newcomerstown 37
Tipp City Tippecanoe 52, W. Carrollton 24
Tontogany Otsego 47, Millbury Lake 46
Uhrichsville Claymont 40, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 32
Vandalia Butler 53, Sidney 51
Vincent Warren 51, Proctorville Fairland 23
W. Chester Lakota W. 70, Fairfield 36
W. Jefferson 64, Spring. NE 18
Wadsworth 45, N. Royalton 23
Warren Champion 49, Columbiana Crestview 33
Warren Harding 66, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 35
Washington C.H. 46, Jackson 23
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 44, Hillsboro 33
Waverly 64, Chillicothe Zane Trace 43
Wellington 50, New London 31
West Salem Northwestern 41, LaGrange Keystone 30
Wheelersburg 39, S. Point 23
Whitehall-Yearling 67, Gahanna Cols. Academy 26
Willard 88, Oak Harbor 36
Wilmington 46, Waynesville 44
Wooster 55, Brunswick 52
Wooster Triway 43, Akr. Manchester 39
Worthington Christian 62, Delaware Buckeye Valley 38
Youngs. Chaney High School 46, Hubbard 41
Youngs. Mooney 43, Austintown Fitch 33
Zanesville Maysville 89, Crooksville 19
JBL Hoops Showcase=
Berlin Center Western Reserve 59, Laurel, Pa. 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/