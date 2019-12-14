Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 63, Cle. St. Joseph 51

Alliance Marlington 44, Salem 42

Amherst Steele 73, N. Olmsted 37

Anna 54, Houston 33

Ansonia 62, Union City Mississinawa Valley 47

Apple Creek Waynedale 60, Ashland Crestview 44

Arcanum 39, Casstown Miami E. 30

Aurora 58, Medina Highland 56

Avon 65, Berea-Midpark 59, OT

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 98, Tiffin Calvert 34

Bay Village Bay 45, Medina Buckeye 33

Beaver Eastern 61, Piketon 45

Bellaire 50, Brooke, W.Va. 32

Bellevue 77, Vermilion 27

Bellville Clear Fork 51, Galion 24

Beloit W. Branch 53, Minerva 33

Berlin Hiland 90, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 23

Bidwell River Valley 58, Racine Southern 44

Bloom-Carroll 49, Ashville Teays Valley 39

Bluffton 52, N. Baltimore 47

Bowerston Conotton Valley 53, Lore City Buckeye Trail 52

Bradford 48, Covington 34

Caledonia River Valley 75, Ontario 72, 2OT

Can. Glenoak 56, Uniontown Lake 34

Can. South 55, Carrollton 25

Canal Winchester 57, Cols. Hartley 49

Canfield S. Range 50, Youngs. Ursuline 39

Cardington-Lincoln 68, Howard E. Knox 35

Carlisle 55, Camden Preble Shawnee 46

Castalia Margaretta 57, Milan Edison 41

Cedarville 29, London Madison Plains 19

Chagrin Falls 39, Ashtabula Lakeside 26

Chagrin Falls Kenston 57, Warren Howland 50

Chesapeake 41, Grace Christian, W.Va. 38

Chillicothe 41, Greenfield McClain 33

Chillicothe Huntington 74, W. Union 61

Cin. Anderson 70, Cin. Withrow 27

Cin. Colerain 55, Hamilton 45

Cin. Country Day 70, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 35

Cin. Indian Hill 54, Reading 16

Cin. Princeton 57, Mason 47

Cin. Purcell Marian 48, Kettering Alter 37

Cin. Summit Country Day 62, Miami Valley Christian Academy 19

Cin. Sycamore 57, Cin. Oak Hills 45

Cin. Taft 53, Cols. Independence 50

Cin. Walnut Hills 66, Cin. Turpin 20

Cin. West Clermont 61, Kings Mills Kings 34

Cin. Wyoming 51, Cin. Deer Park 27

Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 60, Day. Dunbar 41

Circleville 57, Baltimore Liberty Union 29

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 80, Cle. VASJ 29

Clyde 44, Sandusky 38

Collins Western Reserve 43, Norwalk 41

Cols. Watterson 49, Gahanna Lincoln 37

Columbus Grove 45, Elida 35

Cuyahoga Falls 52, Hudson 44

Cuyahoga Hts. 50, Wickliffe 28

Danville 84, Galion Northmor 28

Day. Christian 47, Franklin Middletown Christian 29

Day. Oakwood 55, Brookville 44

Day. Ponitz Tech. 47, Cols. South 41

Defiance 46, Bryan 45

Defiance Ayersville 51, McComb 47

Dover 42, Cambridge 36

Dresden Tri-Valley 41, Thornville Sheridan 33

Dublin Scioto 51, Cols. DeSales 21

Eastlake N. 57, Euclid 49

Eaton 45, Monroe 37

Eaton 45, Monroe 37

Findlay Liberty-Benton 59, Marion Pleasant 45

Ft. Loramie 96, Jackson Center 26

Garfield Hts. Trinity 91, Fairport Harbor Harding 24

Gates Mills Hawken 64, Ashtabula Edgewood 41

Geneva 39, Beachwood 36

Germantown Valley View 54, Bellbrook 36

Glouster Trimble 61, Wahama, W.Va. 59

Greenwich S. Cent. 59, Sullivan Black River 47

Hannibal River 32, Magnolia, W.Va. 23

Huron 58, Port Clinton 29

Independence 65, Burton Berkshire 41

Kalida 57, Ft. Jennings 32

Kalida 57, Ft. Jennings 32

Kansas Lakota 37, Gibsonburg 35

Kenton 53, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 32

Kirtland 58, Brooklyn 24

Lancaster Fairfield Union 79, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 27

Lebanon 57, Clayton Northmont 42

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 57, Middletown 41

Lima Bath 51, Versailles 41

Lima Sr. 63, Lima Cent. Cath. 47

Lodi Cloverleaf 53, Akr. Coventry 36

Loveland 58, Milford 23

Lucas 58, Loudonville 57

Macedonia Nordonia 69, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 28

Magnolia Sandy Valley 27, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 24

Malvern 39, Strasburg-Franklin 31

Manchester 62, New Boston Glenwood 51, OT

Mansfield St. Peter’s 57, Mansfield Christian 43

Marion Elgin 56, Cols. Ready 49

Massillon Jackson 61, Massillon Perry 24

Mayfield 50, Shaker Hts. 47

McConnelsville Morgan 36, Zanesville W. Muskingum 35

Metamora Evergreen 53, Tol. Maumee Valley 35

Middletown Fenwick 36, Cin. McNicholas 33

Middletown Madison Senior 55, Milton-Union 40

Miller City 51, Vanlue 29

Mt. Gilead 72, Fredericktown 43

Mt. Notre Dame 70, Bedford N. Lawrence, Ind. 37

N. Can. Hoover 55, Louisville 38

N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 54, Can. Cent. Cath. 23

New Bremen 47, Delphos Jefferson 45

New Concord John Glenn 47, Philo 33

New Lebanon Dixie 41, Day. Northridge 37

New Lexington 64, Corning Miller 59

New Madison Tri-Village 63, Northeastern, Ind. 38

New Philadelphia 59, Byesville Meadowbrook 14

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 61, Plymouth 13

Newton Falls 45, Leavittsburg LaBrae 42

Notre Dame Academy 37, Homestead, Ind. 35

Oberlin Firelands 44, Ashland Mapleton 41

Olmsted Falls 51, N. Ridgeville 30

Orrville 40, Ashland 26

Orwell Grand Valley 66, Richmond Hts. 36

Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Arlington 27

Pandora-Gilboa 46, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 19

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 47, Fairview 39

Parma Padua 35, Chardon NDCL 32

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 59, Mt. Vernon 26

Perry 51, Orange 35

Plain City Jonathan Alder 72, Bellefontaine 23

Portsmouth 40, Mowrystown Whiteoak 12

Portsmouth W. 54, Gallipolis Gallia 41

Richfield Revere 55, Kent Roosevelt 31

Richmond Edison 52, Salineville Southern 30

Richwood N. Union 60, Lewistown Indian Lake 40

Rittman 57, Columbia Station Columbia 42

Rockford Parkway 37, Antwerp 33

Rocky River 36, Parma Hts. Holy Name 29

Rocky River Lutheran W. 45, Middlefield Cardinal 12

Rootstown 55, Mogadore 42

Rossford 49, Bloomdale Elmwood 48, OT

Russia 50, Botkins 35

Sandusky Perkins 72, Tiffin Columbian 55

Sandusky St. Mary 46, Fremont St. Joseph 44

Shaker Hts. Laurel 82, Elyria Cath. 62

Sheffield Brookside 47, Elyria Open Door 23

Shelby 47, Marion Harding 34

Solon 70, Elyria 46

Southeastern 45, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 44

Sparta Highland 53, Centerburg 39

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 50, Day. Chaminade Julienne 48

St. Henry 53, Sidney Lehman 40

St. Paris Graham 26, Spring. NW 21

St. Patrick, Ky. 58, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 31

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 43, Oak Glen, W.Va. 41

Stow-Munroe Falls 51, Twinsburg 38

Sugarcreek Garaway 69, Newcomerstown 37

Tipp City Tippecanoe 52, W. Carrollton 24

Tontogany Otsego 47, Millbury Lake 46

Uhrichsville Claymont 40, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 32

Vandalia Butler 53, Sidney 51

Vincent Warren 51, Proctorville Fairland 23

W. Chester Lakota W. 70, Fairfield 36

W. Jefferson 64, Spring. NE 18

Wadsworth 45, N. Royalton 23

Warren Champion 49, Columbiana Crestview 33

Warren Harding 66, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 35

Washington C.H. 46, Jackson 23

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 44, Hillsboro 33

Waverly 64, Chillicothe Zane Trace 43

Wellington 50, New London 31

West Salem Northwestern 41, LaGrange Keystone 30

Wheelersburg 39, S. Point 23

Whitehall-Yearling 67, Gahanna Cols. Academy 26

Willard 88, Oak Harbor 36

Wilmington 46, Waynesville 44

Wooster 55, Brunswick 52

Wooster Triway 43, Akr. Manchester 39

Worthington Christian 62, Delaware Buckeye Valley 38

Youngs. Chaney High School 46, Hubbard 41

Youngs. Mooney 43, Austintown Fitch 33

Zanesville Maysville 89, Crooksville 19

JBL Hoops Showcase=

Berlin Center Western Reserve 59, Laurel, Pa. 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/