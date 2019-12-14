Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Hampshire 58, Crystal Lake Central 38
McHenry 43, Prairie Ridge 36
Genesis Shootout=
Davenport, West, Iowa 74, Rock Island Alleman 59
Lincolnwood Tournament=
North-Mac 78, Gillespie 46
MICDS Tournament=
Duchesne, Mo. 44, Waterloo Gibault 32
Mount Carmel Tournament=
Brother Rice 61, Chicago (Lane) 60
Watseka Tournament=
Momence 75, Hoopeston Area High School 69
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Champaign Judah Christian 39, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18
Decatur MacArthur 70, Springfield Lanphier 66
Downs Tri-Valley 57, Cullom Tri-Point 51
Goreville 60, Mounds Meridian 31
Mattoon 51, ALAH 23
Niles North 57, Willows 26
Pinckneyville 50, Carlyle 17
Salem 56, Mascoutah 26
Waterloo 50, Trenton Wesclin 45
Edwardsville Tournament=
Edwardsville 39, Highland 28
Northern Illinois Tournament=
Crystal Lake South 44, Johnsburg 37
Johnsburg 54, Hoffman Estates 24
Marengo 52, Lakes Community 32
McHenry 62, Lakes Community 26
Wauconda 60, Hoffman Estates 42
Reavis Tournament=
IC Catholic 37, Payton 29
