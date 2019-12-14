Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Hampshire 58, Crystal Lake Central 38

McHenry 43, Prairie Ridge 36

Genesis Shootout=

Davenport, West, Iowa 74, Rock Island Alleman 59

Lincolnwood Tournament=

North-Mac 78, Gillespie 46

MICDS Tournament=

Duchesne, Mo. 44, Waterloo Gibault 32

Mount Carmel Tournament=

Brother Rice 61, Chicago (Lane) 60

Watseka Tournament=

Momence 75, Hoopeston Area High School 69

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Champaign Judah Christian 39, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18

Decatur MacArthur 70, Springfield Lanphier 66

Downs Tri-Valley 57, Cullom Tri-Point 51

Goreville 60, Mounds Meridian 31

Mattoon 51, ALAH 23

Niles North 57, Willows 26

Pinckneyville 50, Carlyle 17

Salem 56, Mascoutah 26

Waterloo 50, Trenton Wesclin 45

Edwardsville Tournament=

Edwardsville 39, Highland 28

Northern Illinois Tournament=

Crystal Lake South 44, Johnsburg 37

Johnsburg 54, Hoffman Estates 24

Marengo 52, Lakes Community 32

McHenry 62, Lakes Community 26

Wauconda 60, Hoffman Estates 42

Reavis Tournament=

IC Catholic 37, Payton 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/