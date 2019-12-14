NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

Associated Press0
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 23

Shepherd 31, Indiana (Pa.) 27

Kutztown 33, Tiffin 31

Notre Dame (Ohio) 31, West Chester 24

West Florida 38, Wingate 17

Carson-Newman 17, Bowie State 9

Lenoir-Rhyne 36, Miles 7

Central Missouri 37, Indianapolis 27

Lindenwood (Mo.) 41, Ouachita Baptist 38

Northwest Missouri State 7, Harding 6

Texas A&M-Commerce 23, Tarleton State 16

Colorado School of Mines 24, Sioux Falls 21

Colorado State-Pueblo 17, Augustana (S.D.) 0

Second Round
Saturday, Nov. 30

Notre Dame (Ohio) 20, Kutztown 17

Slippery Rock 51, Shepherd 30

West Florida 38, Valdosta State 35

Ferris State 37, Central Missouri 10

Northwest Missouri State 63, Lindenwood (Mo.) 7

Minnesota State 35, Colorado St.-Pueblo 7

Texas A&M-Commerce 23, Colorado School of Mines 3

Lenoir-Rhyne 49, Carson-Newman 21

Quarterfinals
Saturday, Dec. 7

Ferris St. 25, Northwest Missouri State 3

Minnesota State 42, Texas A&M-Commerce 21

Slippery Rock 65, Notre Dame (Ohio) 59

West Florida 43, Lenoir-Rhyne 38

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 14

Minnesota State 58, Slippery Rock 15

West Florida 28, Ferris State 14

Championship
Saturday, Dec. 21
At McKinney, Texas

Minnesota State (14-0) vs. West Florida (12-2), 3 p.m.

