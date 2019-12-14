Gomez, CSUN visit Pacific

Cal State Northridge (2-9) vs. Pacific (9-3)

Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Terrell Gomez and Cal State Northridge will battle Jahlil Tripp and Pacific. The junior Gomez has scored 32 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 25.2 over his last five games. Tripp, a senior, is averaging 14.8 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Pacific’s Tripp, Justin Moore and Gary Chivichyan have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Darius Brown II has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Cal State Northridge field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Cal State Northridge is 0-7 when it allows at least 73 points and 2-2 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Cal State Northridge’s Coleman II has attempted 61 3-pointers and connected on 31.1 percent of them, and is 10 for 30 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Pacific defense has held opponents to 57.7 points per game, the 14th-lowest mark in Division I. Cal State Northridge has given up an average of 83 points through 11 games (ranking the Matadors 268th).

