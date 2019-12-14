BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 60, Springfield Montco 40

Abington Heights 46, Pottsville 37

Albert Gallatin 60, Greensburg Salem 47

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 77, Forest Area 35

Ambridge 70, Beaver Area 54

Austin 59, Northern Potter 46

Baldwin 74, Connellsville 58

Bellefonte 58, Philipsburg-Osceola 57

Belleville Mennonite 48, Walnut Street Christian 32

Bensalem 67, Neshaminy 46

Bethlehem Center 70, Frazier 54

Bishop Canevin 74, West Greene 49

Brentwood 50, Jeannette 48

Bristol 56, Plumstead Christian 37

Burrell 40, Shady Side Academy 35

California 51, Carmichaels 38

Calvary Christian 46, Faith Christian Academy 37

Camp Hill Trinity 63, Camp Hill 61

Carlynton 71, East Allegheny 42

Catasauqua 45, Palmerton 43

Cedar Cliff 48, Hershey 38

Cedar Crest 45, Elizabethtown 41

Central Bucks South 61, Quakertown 39

Central Bucks West 66, Central Bucks East 53

Central Martinsburg 53, Bald Eagle Area 40

Cheltenham 51, Upper Moreland 47

Chester Charter 77, Pottsgrove 39

Clairton 104, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 74

Clarion-Limestone 73, Venango 27

Columbia 59, Annville-Cleona 50

Conneaut, Ohio 67, Northwestern 55

Cornell 76, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 54

Corry 67, North East 54

Council Rock South 54, Harry S. Truman 36

Cowanesque Valley 49, Towanda 32

Crestwood 61, Williamsport 35

Cristo Rey 80, Charter High School For Architecture And Design 46

Cumberland Valley 63, Mifflin County 39

Danville 77, Mifflinburg 44

Devon Prep 56, Academy Park 50

Dubois Central Catholic 43, Brockway 41

Dunmore 59, Honesdale 46

ELCO 60, Cocalico 41

Eden Christian 49, Union Area 43

Elk County Catholic 52, Brookville 42

Ellwood City 51, Aliquippa 50

Erie Cathedral Prep 72, Bethel Park 67

Erie McDowell 61, Erie 49

Executive Charter 62, Sankofa Freedom 47

Fairfield 62, Biglerville 51

Fairview 51, Girard 43

Fels 71, Franklin Learning Center 59

Fox Chapel 52, Seneca Valley 39

Franklin 69, Slippery Rock 34

Franklin Towne Charter 52, Randolph 44

Garnet Valley 64, Ridley 34

Gateway 58, Woodland Hills 53, OT

General McLane 58, Cochranton 36

Grace Prep 47, Meadowbrook Christian 46

Gratz 66, Philadelphia Central 43

Greensburg Central Catholic 71, St. Joseph 48

Hampton 42, Franklin Regional 38

Harbor Creek 73, Cambridge Springs 68

Harrisburg 78, Altoona 49

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 85, Palmyra 59

Haverford 41, Conestoga 31

Haverford School 41, Conestoga 31

Hickory 66, George Jr. Republic 29

High Point 69, Valley Forge Baptist 54

Hughesville 40, Warrior Run 36

Hun, N.J. 73, Episcopal Academy 53

Huntingdon 67, Clearfield 48

Imani Christian Academy 65, Propel Montour High School 19

Jefferson-Morgan 71, Mapletown 34

Jersey Shore 62, Selinsgrove 36

Keystone 71, Karns City 41

Keystone Oaks 71, Fort Cherry 51

Lakeland 54, Western Wayne 52

Lakeview 70, Commodore Perry 13

Lampeter-Strasburg 67, Northern Lebanon 34

Lancaster Catholic 47, Garden Spot 27

Lancaster McCaskey 63, Lebanon 61

Laurel 78, South Side 66

Laurel Highlands 65, McKeesport 58

Leechburg 73, Propel Andrew Street 58

Littlestown 74, Delone 36

Lower Merion 66, Upper Darby 58

Lower Moreland 70, Collegium Charter School 56

Loyalsock 81, Lewisburg 47

MMI Prep 135, Marian Catholic 73

Malvern Prep 72, Shipley 63

Marple Newtown 54, Strath Haven 53

Mars 84, Indiana 55

McGuffey 56, Brownsville 36

Meadville 74, Grove City 51

Mechanicsburg 60, Red Land 37

Mercyhurst Prep 56, Seneca 46

Middletown 61, East Pennsboro 56

Moniteau 55, Clarion 52

Montoursville 56, Central Columbia 43

Mount Calvary 70, Conestoga Christian 45

Mount Lebanon 61, Pine-Richland 53

Mount Pleasant 56, Waynesburg Central 43

New Castle 89, Hopewell 53

North Allegheny 54, Shaler 38

North Clarion 75, Union 67

North Penn-Mansfield 68, Sayre Area 45

North Penn/Liberty 69, Athens 58

North Pocono 70, Hanover Area 56

Northeastern 65, Central York 59

Notre Dame-Green Pond 68, Saucon Valley 36

Octorara 57, Manheim Central 42

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 89, Shenango 56

Pennridge 57, William Tennent 46

Peters Township 61, Upper St. Clair 52

Phil-Montgomery Christian 51, MaST Charter 39

Pittsburgh North Catholic 91, Freedom Area 42

Plum 44, Armstrong 40

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 77, Wissahickon 49

Portage Area 76, Williamsburg 67

Radnor 32, Penncrest 30

Redbank Valley 53, Cranberry 46

Ridgway 66, Curwensville 16

Riverview 58, Summit Academy 43

Rocky Grove 66, Oil City 55

Salisbury 47, Northern Lehigh 43

Schuylkill Valley 69, Fleetwood 44

Serra Catholic 77, Bentworth 28

Seton-LaSalle 83, Avonworth 66

Sewickley Academy Panthers 58, Mohawk 46

Shamokin 74, Central Mountain 52

Sharon 80, Conneaut Area 68

Sharpsville 71, Greenville 57

Smethport 65, Oswayo 35

Solanco 46, Donegal 27

South Allegheny 49, Deer Lakes 28

South Philadelphia 54, Strawberry Mansion 40

Southern Fulton 47, Northern Bedford 45

Southern Huntingdon 69, Fannett-Metal 36

Southern Lehigh 62, Northwestern Lehigh 58

Springdale 67, Northgate 48

Steel Valley 62, Valley 54

Sto-Rox 69, Apollo-Ridge 53

String Theory Schools 66, Penn Treaty 64

Sullivan County 63, Montgomery 19

Susquehanna Township 58, Lower Dauphin 53

Tamaqua 60, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 50

The Christian Academy 66, Delco Christian 55

Thomas Jefferson 63, South Fayette 62

Trinity 84, Chartiers Valley 73

Troy 53, Northeast Bradford 49

Tunkhannock 67, Montrose 30

Union City 67, Tidioute Charter 13

Uniontown 70, South Park 49

Upper Dublin 46, Hatboro-Horsham 40

Upper Merion 69, Upper Perkiomen 50

Vincentian Academy 99, Rochester 27

Warwick 57, Manheim Township 41

Washington 58, Charleroi 47

Wellsboro 74, Williamson 49

West Allegheny 56, Moon 47

West Lawn Wilson 74, Philadelphia West Catholic 44

West Middlesex 60, Jamestown 22

Western Beaver County 51, Quigley Catholic 47

Westtown 73, Friends Select 35

Wilson 63, Bangor 52

Winchester Thurston 64, Propel Braddock Hills 59

Wyalusing 45, Canton 27

York 41, Dallastown Area 39

York Catholic 59, Bermudian Springs 32

York County Tech 45, North Harford, Md. 42

Yough 44, Southmoreland 42

Youngsville 67, Sheffield 51

Hollidaysburg Tournament=

Hollidaysburg 69, Juniata Valley 22

Susquehannock 75, Ligonier Valley 69

Mountain Cat Tournament=

Shade 76, Tussey Mountain 32

Windber 51, Bishop McCort 48

Otto-Eldred Tournament=

Bradford 59, Bolivar-Richburg, N.Y. 29

Eisenhower 49, Otto-Eldred 48

William Penn Charter Tournament=

Gratz 66, Central Martinsburg 43

Penn Charter 71, Abington Friends 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Friends 73, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg, Va. 50

Abraham Lincoln 41, Bartram 33

Altoona 57, Harrisburg 41

Archbishop Carroll 47, Bonner-Prendergast 36

Bellefonte 63, Philipsburg-Osceola 22

Bellwood-Antis 72, Mount Union 8

Berlin-Brothersvalley 68, Ferndale 21

Bermudian Springs 57, York Catholic 41

Bethel Park 54, North Point, Md. 41

Bishop Carroll 47, Bonner-Prendergast 36

Bishop Guilfoyle 71, Bedford 40

Bishop McCort 72, Greater Johnstown 43

Bishop Shanahan 37, Episcopal Academy 34

Blacklick Valley 67, Meyersdale 36

Brookville 63, Elk County Catholic 28

Cambria Heights 51, Richland 44

Camp Hill Trinity 48, Camp Hill 30

Carmichaels 64, Jefferson-Morgan 33

Central Bucks South 50, Quakertown 22

Central Bucks West 53, Central Bucks East 37

Clarion 51, Moniteau 44

Collegium Charter School 60, Plumstead Christian 55

Columbia-Montour 33, Schuylkill Haven 17

Delone 69, Littlestown 30

Eastern York 54, York Suburban 28

Edison 46, Roxborough 39

Elizabeth Forward 76, Frazier 35

Engineering And Science 61, Prep Charter 48

Faith Christian Academy 54, Delco Christian 7

Fels 56, Hill Freedman 36

Forest Hills 69, Penn Cambria 50

Frankford 51, Martin Luther King 12

Franklin 35, Sharon 29

Franklin Towne Charter 67, Mastery Charter South 25

Friends Central 71, Interboro 33

GAMP 58, Swenson 41

Germantown Friends 42, Cristo Rey 22

Gratz 42, Philadelphia Northeast 15

Greenwood 59, Newport 19

Hanover 48, Covenant Christian Academy 18

Haverford 40, Conestoga 28

Hempfield 39, Ephrata 29

High Point 23, Valley Forge Baptist 20

Hun, N.J. 56, Agnes Irwin 29

Huntingdon 67, Clearfield 20

Imani Christian Academy 53, Carrick 38

Jenkintown 62, Calvary Christian 29

Lancaster Catholic 65, Garden Spot 36

Lincoln Park Charter 70, Atlantic Community, Fla. 35

Lourdes Regional 35, Shikellamy 27

MaST Charter 53, Morrisville 42

Marple Newtown 42, Strath Haven 36

Mastery Charter North 64, Freire Charter 28

Meadowbrook Christian 43, Grace Prep 13

Mechanicsburg 46, Red Land 26

Motivation 59, West Philadelphia 29

Mount Calvary 61, Conestoga Christian 29

Mount Carmel 53, Southern Columbia 41

Mountain View 46, Carbondale 42

Nanticoke Area 56, Susquehanna 22

Neshaminy 40, Bensalem 32

North Allegheny 64, Shaler 36

North Clarion 63, Union 22

Northeastern 36, Kennard-Dale 31

Northern Lebanon 38, Lampeter-Strasburg 26

Northern Potter 47, Austin 12

Northwest Area 51, Blue Ridge 12

Northwestern Lehigh 39, Southern Lehigh 32

Olney Charter 35, Randolph 21

Palumbo 40, Constitution 37

Parkway Northwest 70, High School of the Future 35

Parkway West 41, KIPP Dubois 18

Penns Manor 61, Ligonier Valley 10

Philadelphia Central 60, Audenried 51

Philadelphia George Washington 46, Overbrook 12

Philadephia Academy Charter 34, South Philadelphia 5

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 68, Wissahickon 23

Portersville Christian 53, Wilmington 51

Pottsville 34, Conrad Weiser 21

Punxsutawney 61, Johnsonburg 12

Radnor 48, Penncrest 41

Redbank Valley 61, Cranberry 31

Riverview 56, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 29

Sankofa Freedom 35, Parkway Center City 32

Shade 47, Conemaugh Valley 32

Shady Side Academy 51, Valley 27

Shanksville-Stoneycreek 50, Windber 39

Shenandoah Valley 57, MMI Prep 28

Shippensburg 49, Big Spring 21

South Fayette 55, Montour 36

Susquehanna Township 47, Lower Dauphin 42

Towanda 61, Cowanesque Valley 38

Trinity 39, Delray American Heritage, Fla. 38

Twin Valley 50, Fleetwood 37

Tyrone 72, Penns Valley 52

United 59, Purchase Line 42

Upper Darby 65, Lower Merion 56

Upper Dublin 63, Hatboro-Horsham 23

West Shamokin 60, Saltsburg 35

Wilkes-Barre Area 56, Tunkhannock 42

Williamsburg 56, Moshannon Valley 13

Wyoming Seminary 56, Weatherly 21

Wyomissing 52, Muhlenberg 37

Mercersburg Tournament=

Mercersburg Academy 44, Shalom Christian 30

Mercersburg Academy 62, Cumberland Valley Christian 29

Mountain Cat Tournament=

Bishop McCort 72, Tussey Mountain 43

Otto-Eldred Tournament=

Otto-Eldred 59, Oswayo 16

Portville, N.Y. 45, Bradford 29

William Penn Charter Tournament=

Penn Charter 49, Westtown 34

