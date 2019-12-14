BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 60, Springfield Montco 40
Abington Heights 46, Pottsville 37
Albert Gallatin 60, Greensburg Salem 47
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 77, Forest Area 35
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 77, Forest Area 35
Ambridge 70, Beaver Area 54
Baldwin 74, Connellsville 58
Bellefonte 58, Philipsburg-Osceola 57
Bensalem 67, Neshaminy 46
Bethlehem Center 70, Frazier 54
Bishop Canevin 74, West Greene 49
Brentwood 50, Jeannette 48
Bristol 56, Plumstead Christian 37
Burrell 40, Shady Side Academy 35
California 51, Carmichaels 38
Calvary Christian 46, Faith Christian Academy 37
Camp Hill Trinity 63, Camp Hill 61
Carlynton 71, East Allegheny 42
Catasauqua 45, Palmerton 43
Cedar Cliff 48, Hershey 38
Cedar Crest 45, Elizabethtown 41
Central Bucks South 61, Quakertown 39
Central Bucks West 66, Central Bucks East 53
Central Martinsburg 53, Bald Eagle Area 40
Cheltenham 51, Upper Moreland 47
Chester Charter 77, Pottsgrove 39
Clairton 104, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 74
Columbia 59, Annville-Cleona 50
Conneaut, Ohio 67, Northwestern 55
Cornell 76, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 54
Corry 67, North East 54
Council Rock South 54, Harry S. Truman 36
Cowanesque Valley 49, Towanda 32
Crestwood 61, Williamsport 35
Cristo Rey 80, Charter High School For Architecture And Design 46
Cumberland Valley 63, Mifflin County 39
Danville 77, Mifflinburg 44
Devon Prep 56, Academy Park 50
Dubois Central Catholic 43, Brockway 41
Dunmore 59, Honesdale 46
Dunmore 59, Honesdale 46
ELCO 60, Cocalico 41
Eden Christian 49, Union Area 43
Elk County Catholic 52, Brookville 42
Ellwood City 51, Aliquippa 50
Erie Cathedral Prep 72, Bethel Park 67
Erie McDowell 61, Erie 49
Executive Charter 62, Sankofa Freedom 47
Fairfield 62, Biglerville 51
Fairview 51, Girard 43
Fels 71, Franklin Learning Center 59
Fox Chapel 52, Seneca Valley 39
Franklin 69, Slippery Rock 34
Franklin Towne Charter 52, Randolph 44
Garnet Valley 64, Ridley 34
Gateway 58, Woodland Hills 53, OT
General McLane 58, Cochranton 36
Grace Prep 47, Meadowbrook Christian 46
Gratz 66, Philadelphia Central 43
Greensburg Central Catholic 71, St. Joseph 48
Hampton 42, Franklin Regional 38
Harbor Creek 73, Cambridge Springs 68
Harrisburg 78, Altoona 49
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 85, Palmyra 59
Haverford 41, Conestoga 31
Haverford School 41, Conestoga 31
Hickory 66, George Jr. Republic 29
High Point 69, Valley Forge Baptist 54
Hughesville 40, Warrior Run 36
Hun, N.J. 73, Episcopal Academy 53
Huntingdon 67, Clearfield 48
Imani Christian Academy 65, Propel Montour High School 19
Jefferson-Morgan 71, Mapletown 34
Jersey Shore 62, Selinsgrove 36
Keystone Oaks 71, Fort Cherry 51
Lakeland 54, Western Wayne 52
Lakeview 70, Commodore Perry 13
Lampeter-Strasburg 67, Northern Lebanon 34
Lancaster Catholic 47, Garden Spot 27
Lancaster McCaskey 63, Lebanon 61
Laurel 78, South Side 66
Laurel Highlands 65, McKeesport 58
Leechburg 73, Propel Andrew Street 58
Littlestown 74, Delone 36
Lower Merion 66, Upper Darby 58
Lower Moreland 70, Collegium Charter School 56
Loyalsock 81, Lewisburg 47
MMI Prep 135, Marian Catholic 73
Malvern Prep 72, Shipley 63
Marple Newtown 54, Strath Haven 53
Mars 84, Indiana 55
McGuffey 56, Brownsville 36
Meadville 74, Grove City 51
Mechanicsburg 60, Red Land 37
Mercyhurst Prep 56, Seneca 46
Middletown 61, East Pennsboro 56
Montoursville 56, Central Columbia 43
Mount Calvary 70, Conestoga Christian 45
Mount Lebanon 61, Pine-Richland 53
Mount Pleasant 56, Waynesburg Central 43
New Castle 89, Hopewell 53
North Allegheny 54, Shaler 38
North Clarion 75, Union 67
North Penn-Mansfield 68, Sayre Area 45
North Penn/Liberty 69, Athens 58
North Pocono 70, Hanover Area 56
Northeastern 65, Central York 59
Notre Dame-Green Pond 68, Saucon Valley 36
Octorara 57, Manheim Central 42
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 89, Shenango 56
Pennridge 57, William Tennent 46
Peters Township 61, Upper St. Clair 52
Phil-Montgomery Christian 51, MaST Charter 39
Pittsburgh North Catholic 91, Freedom Area 42
Plum 44, Armstrong 40
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 77, Wissahickon 49
Portage Area 76, Williamsburg 67
Radnor 32, Penncrest 30
Redbank Valley 53, Cranberry 46
Ridgway 66, Curwensville 16
Riverview 58, Summit Academy 43
Rocky Grove 66, Oil City 55
Salisbury 47, Northern Lehigh 43
Schuylkill Valley 69, Fleetwood 44
Serra Catholic 77, Bentworth 28
Seton-LaSalle 83, Avonworth 66
Sewickley Academy Panthers 58, Mohawk 46
Shamokin 74, Central Mountain 52
Sharon 80, Conneaut Area 68
Sharpsville 71, Greenville 57
Solanco 46, Donegal 27
South Allegheny 49, Deer Lakes 28
South Philadelphia 54, Strawberry Mansion 40
Southern Fulton 47, Northern Bedford 45
Southern Huntingdon 69, Fannett-Metal 36
Southern Lehigh 62, Northwestern Lehigh 58
Springdale 67, Northgate 48
Steel Valley 62, Valley 54
Sto-Rox 69, Apollo-Ridge 53
String Theory Schools 66, Penn Treaty 64
Sullivan County 63, Montgomery 19
Susquehanna Township 58, Lower Dauphin 53
Tamaqua 60, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 50
The Christian Academy 66, Delco Christian 55
Thomas Jefferson 63, South Fayette 62
Trinity 84, Chartiers Valley 73
Troy 53, Northeast Bradford 49
Tunkhannock 67, Montrose 30
Union City 67, Tidioute Charter 13
Uniontown 70, South Park 49
Upper Dublin 46, Hatboro-Horsham 40
Upper Merion 69, Upper Perkiomen 50
Vincentian Academy 99, Rochester 27
Warwick 57, Manheim Township 41
Washington 58, Charleroi 47
Wellsboro 74, Williamson 49
West Allegheny 56, Moon 47
West Lawn Wilson 74, Philadelphia West Catholic 44
West Middlesex 60, Jamestown 22
Western Beaver County 51, Quigley Catholic 47
Westtown 73, Friends Select 35
Wilson 63, Bangor 52
Winchester Thurston 64, Propel Braddock Hills 59
Wyalusing 45, Canton 27
York 41, Dallastown Area 39
York Catholic 59, Bermudian Springs 32
York County Tech 45, North Harford, Md. 42
Yough 44, Southmoreland 42
Youngsville 67, Sheffield 51
Youngsville 67, Sheffield M/hs 51
Hollidaysburg Tournament=
Hollidaysburg 69, Juniata Valley 22
Susquehannock 75, Ligonier Valley 69
Mountain Cat Tournament=
Shade 76, Tussey Mountain 32
Windber 51, Bishop McCort 48
Otto-Eldred Tournament=
Bradford 59, Bolivar-Richburg, N.Y. 29
Eisenhower 49, Otto-Eldred 48
William Penn Charter Tournament=
Gratz 66, Central Martinsburg 43
Penn Charter 71, Abington Friends 41
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Friends 73, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg, Va. 50
Abraham Lincoln 41, Bartram 33
Altoona 57, Harrisburg 41
Archbishop Carroll 47, Bonner-Prendergast 36
Bellefonte 63, Philipsburg-Osceola 22
Bellwood-Antis 72, Mount Union 8
Berlin-Brothersvalley 68, Ferndale 21
Bermudian Springs 57, York Catholic 41
Bethel Park 54, North Point, Md. 41
Bishop Carroll 47, Bonner-Prendergast 36
Bishop Guilfoyle 71, Bedford 40
Bishop McCort 72, Greater Johnstown 43
Bishop Shanahan 37, Episcopal Academy 34
Blacklick Valley 67, Meyersdale 36
Cambria Heights 51, Richland 44
Camp Hill Trinity 48, Camp Hill 30
Carmichaels 64, Jefferson-Morgan 33
Central Bucks South 50, Quakertown 22
Central Bucks West 53, Central Bucks East 37
Collegium Charter School 60, Plumstead Christian 55
Columbia-Montour 33, Schuylkill Haven 17
Delone 69, Littlestown 30
Eastern York 54, York Suburban 28
Edison 46, Roxborough 39
Elizabeth Forward 76, Frazier 35
Engineering And Science 61, Prep Charter 48
Faith Christian Academy 54, Delco Christian 7
Fels 56, Hill Freedman 36
Forest Hills 69, Penn Cambria 50
Frankford 51, Martin Luther King 12
Franklin 35, Sharon 29
Franklin Towne Charter 67, Mastery Charter South 25
Friends Central 71, Interboro 33
GAMP 58, Swenson 41
Germantown Friends 42, Cristo Rey 22
Gratz 42, Philadelphia Northeast 15
Greenwood 59, Newport 19
Hanover 48, Covenant Christian Academy 18
Haverford 40, Conestoga 28
Hempfield 39, Ephrata 29
High Point 23, Valley Forge Baptist 20
Hun, N.J. 56, Agnes Irwin 29
Imani Christian Academy 53, Carrick 38
Jenkintown 62, Calvary Christian 29
Lancaster Catholic 65, Garden Spot 36
Lincoln Park Charter 70, Atlantic Community, Fla. 35
Lourdes Regional 35, Shikellamy 27
MaST Charter 53, Morrisville 42
Marple Newtown 42, Strath Haven 36
Mastery Charter North 64, Freire Charter 28
Meadowbrook Christian 43, Grace Prep 13
Mechanicsburg 46, Red Land 26
Motivation 59, West Philadelphia 29
Mount Calvary 61, Conestoga Christian 29
Mount Carmel 53, Southern Columbia 41
Mountain View 46, Carbondale 42
Nanticoke Area 56, Susquehanna 22
Neshaminy 40, Bensalem 32
North Allegheny 64, Shaler 36
Northeastern 36, Kennard-Dale 31
Northern Lebanon 38, Lampeter-Strasburg 26
Northwest Area 51, Blue Ridge 12
Northwestern Lehigh 39, Southern Lehigh 32
Olney Charter 35, Randolph 21
Palumbo 40, Constitution 37
Parkway Northwest 70, High School of the Future 35
Parkway West 41, KIPP Dubois 18
Parkway West Ctc 41, KIPP Dubois 18
Penns Manor 61, Ligonier Valley 10
Philadelphia Central 60, Audenried 51
Philadelphia George Washington 46, Overbrook 12
Philadephia Academy Charter 34, South Philadelphia 5
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 68, Wissahickon 23
Portersville Christian 53, Wilmington 51
Pottsville 34, Conrad Weiser 21
Punxsutawney 61, Johnsonburg 12
Radnor 48, Penncrest 41
Riverview 56, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 29
Sankofa Freedom 35, Parkway Center City 32
Shade 47, Conemaugh Valley 32
Shady Side Academy 51, Valley 27
Shanksville-Stoneycreek 50, Windber 39
Shenandoah Valley 57, MMI Prep 28
Shippensburg 49, Big Spring 21
South Fayette 55, Montour 36
Susquehanna Township 47, Lower Dauphin 42
Towanda 61, Cowanesque Valley 38
Trinity 39, Delray American Heritage, Fla. 38
Twin Valley 50, Fleetwood 37
Tyrone 72, Penns Valley 52
United 59, Purchase Line 42
Upper Darby 65, Lower Merion 56
Upper Dublin 63, Hatboro-Horsham 23
West Shamokin 60, Saltsburg 35
Wilkes-Barre Area 56, Tunkhannock 42
Williamsburg 56, Moshannon Valley 13
Wyoming Seminary 56, Weatherly 21
Wyomissing 52, Muhlenberg 37
Mercersburg Tournament=
Mercersburg Academy 44, Shalom Christian 30
Mercersburg Academy 62, Cumberland Valley Christian 29
Mountain Cat Tournament=
Bishop McCort 72, Tussey Mountain 43
Otto-Eldred Tournament=
Portville, N.Y. 45, Bradford 29
William Penn Charter Tournament=
Penn Charter 49, Westtown 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/