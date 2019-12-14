Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney out up to 3 months

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is facing up to three months out with a dislocated shoulder.

The Scotland international was injured during Monday’s Premier League win over West Ham. Arsenal said Saturday that the left-back will have surgery next week and then begin a rehabilitation process that will last “around three months.”

Tierney was signed from Celtic in the offseason but also missed the start of the campaign with a groin problem.

