William & Mary squares off against Goucher

Goucher vs. William & Mary (7-3)

Kaplan Arena, Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The William & Mary Tribe will be taking on the Gophers of Division III Goucher. William & Mary is coming off a 62-58 win over Fairfield in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Nathan Knight has averaged 20.4 points and 10.2 rebounds this year for William & Mary. Complementing Knight is Andy Van Vliet, who is averaging 14.7 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.LOVE FOR LICHTI: Josh Lichti has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: William & Mary went 3-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Tribe scored 71.3 points per matchup across those 11 contests.

