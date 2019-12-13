Vandy hosts Liberty

Liberty (11-0) vs. Vanderbilt (6-2)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty and Vanderbilt both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a victory in their last game. Vanderbilt earned a 90-76 win at home over Buffalo on Dec. 3, while Liberty won 70-61 over Grand Canyon on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Liberty has relied heavily on its seniors. Scottie James, Caleb Homesley, Darius McGhee and Myo Baxter-Bell have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 44 percent of all Flames points over the team’s last five games.ACCURATE AARON: Aaron Nesmith has connected on 51.5 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 18 for 38 over the last five games. He’s also made 79.3 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Liberty’s McGhee has attempted 56 3-pointers and connected on 44.6 percent of them, and is 10 for 21 over the last five games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Flames have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Commodores. Vanderbilt has 41 assists on 76 field goals (53.9 percent) across its previous three contests while Liberty has assists on 57 of 86 field goals (66.3 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Liberty has held opposing teams to 49.6 points per game this year, the second-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

