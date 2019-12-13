Pet of the Week: “Precious”; Home for the Paw-lidays Saturday at Mall

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Today we introduce you to our WHIZ – Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week. Precious, a calm & gentle senior dog, has spent most of her life outdoors. Animal Shelter Society staff says her next forever home is recommended indoors.

In addition to spotlighting Precious, the Animal Shelter Society is reminding everyone of their Paw-lidays event Saturday at Colony Square Mall.

“We’re going to have some adoptable animals out here from the shelter here at the mall all day tomorrow — and also about ten unique vendors who offer products for pets and pet lovers. So, if you need to finish up your Christmas shopping, this is where you’re going to want to be,” says Stephanie Hill.

Hill adds, “Homemade, unique dog collars, bandanas, toys, and homemade dog treats, some specialty things there. Also some gifts for humans. So if you have dog lovers, cat lovers in your life, you’ll be able to find something for them, too.”

Paw-lidays happens from 10 until 3 on Saturday, Dec. 14.