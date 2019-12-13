Local Bank to Change Name

A local financial institution is changing its name. Century National Bank is taking on its parent company’s name, Park National Bank. For decades Century has been one of 12 community banks separated by different names, but now they have come together under a single name. The bank says it will allow them to better serve customers with broader resources, more access, while maintaining the same personal service. Park National Bank says there will be no changes affecting customers, your apps will still work, your checks and deposit slips will not be affected, and you will still see familiar bank employees.

Please follow and like us: