BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aledo (Mercer County) 60, Riverdale 55

Alton 61, East St. Louis 53, 2OT

Amundsen 76, Chicago (ASPIRA B&F) 23

Athens 43, New Berlin 35

Auburn 60, Freeport 45

Auburn 68, Pawnee 32

Aurora (East) 61, Bartlett 58

Beardstown 75, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 52

Belleville East 53, Belleville West 46

Belvidere North 52, Rockford Boylan 50, OT

Blue Ridge 29, Fisher 20

Bluford Webber 46, Thompsonville 43

Bradley-Bourbonnais 65, Sandburg 60

Brimfield 50, Havana 23

Brother Rice 71, St. Francis de Sales 32

Buffalo Grove 63, Prospect 61, OT

Cairo 81, Fulton 79

Calhoun 56, Barry (Western) 47

Carmi White County 53, Johnston City 35

Centralia 51, Mount Vernon 36

Champaign Judah Christian 73, Greenview 30

Chatham Glenwood 59, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 52

Chicago (Christ the King) 63, Walther Christian Academy 33

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 83, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 79

Chicago Academy 70, Chicago (Alcott) 46

Chicago CICS-Ellison 87, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 51

Chicago Christian 66, Riverside-Brookfield 61

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 84, Raby 77

Chicago Phoenix Academy 56, Chicago Little Village 52

Christian Fellowship, Ky. 72, Agape Christian 58

Cisne 63, Oblong 27

Cobden 65, Shawnee 17

Collinsville 47, Edwardsville 29

Concord (Triopia) 50, Liberty 44, OT

Crab Orchard 97, Galatia 38

Danville 67, Bloomington 65

De La Salle 63, Chicago Mt. Carmel 51

DeKalb 49, Metea Valley 43

DePaul College Prep 56, Providence 22

Decatur MacArthur 64, Springfield 51

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 61, Midwest Central 50

Donovan 57, Momence 51

Downers North 49, Proviso West 47

Dwight 56, Gardner-South Wilmington 47

East Moline United 53, Galesburg 45

Eisenhower 56, Springfield Southeast 47

El Paso-Gridley 58, Colfax Ridgeview 41

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 63, Addison Trail 26

Elmwood Park 50, St. Edward 46

Elverado 69, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove Co-op 44

Evanston Township 59, New Trier 33

Fairfield 74, Eldorado 40

Farragut 61, Chicago (Lane) 50

Fithian Oakwood 59, Chrisman 55

Freeburg 58, Carlyle 44

Fremd 51, Conant 30

Fulton 75, Morrison 44

Geneseo 72, Rock Island Alleman 48

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 34, Oregon 31

Glenbard South 71, Elgin 39

Glenbrook South 66, Niles West 35

Granite City 80, Columbia 44

Hamilton County 62, Edwards County 32

Harvest Christian Academy 57, Schaumburg Christian 50

Harvey Thornton 58, Rich Central 34

Herrin 39, Benton 38

Herscher 60, Wilmington 52

Hersey 67, Elk Grove 53

Highland Park 50, Deerfield 49

Hillcrest 89, Blue Island Eisenhower 65

Homewood-Flossmoor 63, Lincoln Way Central 31

Hononegah 71, Rockford Guilford 57

Hope Academy 94, CICS-Northtown 25

Huntley 42, Crystal Lake South 40

Illini Central 54, Stanford Olympia 51

Jacksonville Routt 59, South County 56

Jerseyville Jersey 55, Bethalto Civic Memorial 37

Joliet West 65, Plainfield South 53

Juarez 53, Manley 40

Kaneland 69, Sandwich 32

Kankakee 60, Thornridge 36

Kelvyn Park 58, Chicago (Tech) 55

Knoxville 55, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 16

Lake View 70, Northside Prep 53

Lake Zurich 42, Lake Forest 35

Larkin 55, West Chicago 50

Lawrenceville 59, Flora 47

LeRoy 60, Eureka 47

Lemont 47, Reavis 42

Libertyville 62, Gurnee Warren 57

Lincoln 56, Effingham 39

Lincoln-Way East 54, Lincoln Way West 36

Lisle (Benet Academy) 46, Marist 40

Lisle 46, Reed-Custer 35

Litchfield 31, Piasa Southwestern 26

Lockport 49, Stagg 27

Loyola 34, Niles Notre Dame 31

Loyola 34, Quincy Notre Dame 31

Maine South 50, Glenbrook North 33

Manteno 59, Coal City 54

Marion 58, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 47

Marshall 73, Paris 37

Mascoutah 86, Highland 34

Massac County 63, Murphysboro/Elverado 60

Mattoon 75, Mt. Zion 39

Metamora 51, Bartonville (Limestone) 41

Morris 63, LaSalle-Peru 61

Mt. Pulaski 61, Edinburg (Coop) BK 28

Mundelein 69, Waukegan 42

Naperville Central 53, Naperville North 33

Nashville 49, Anna-Jonesboro 28

Newark 89, Leland 26

Niles North 72, Maine West 60, OT

Normal Community 60, Champaign Central 52

Normal University 77, Rochester 49

Norris City (NCOE) 53, Gallatin County 40

North Lawndale 89, Payton 73

North-Mac 64, Carrollton 38

Northridge Prep 58, Elgin Academy 31

O’Fallon 56, Ladue Horton Watkins, Mo. 42

Oak Forest 60, Oak Lawn Richards 56

Oak Lawn Community 70, Thornton Fractional South 44

Oak Park River Forest 51, Hinsdale Central 47

Orr 77, Westinghouse 54

Ottawa 59, Parkview Christian Academy 31

Palatine 59, Barrington 49

Pana 69, Gillespie 43

Pekin 52, Morton 46

Peoria (H.S.) 53, Champaign Centennial 44

Peoria Christian 58, Henry 41

Peoria Manual 80, Urbana 78, OT

Pinckneyville 72, Sparta 32

Plainfield Central 47, Joliet Central 42

Plainfield North 64, Oswego East 61

Pleasant Plains 65, Williamsville 53

Princeville 56, Illini Bluffs 39

Ridgewood 58, Westmont 56

Riverton 54, Pittsfield 41

Roanoke-Benson 62, Bloomington Christian 24

Robinson 61, Casey-Westfield 44

Rock Island 55, Moline 37

Rockford East 71, Belvidere 31

Rockford Lutheran 61, Rockford Christian 60

Rockridge 55, Sherrard 49

Rolling Meadows 79, Wheeling 51

Romeoville 61, Plainfield East 48

Roxana 81, Hillsboro 50

Salem 49, Breese Central 46

Schaumburg 47, Hoffman Estates 39

Schurz 71, Chicago Sullivan 42

Seneca 47, Midland 39

Senn 108, Chicago Roosevelt 34

Shelbyville 44, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 33

Springfield Calvary 49, Hartsburg-Emden 36

Springfield Lanphier 60, Jacksonville 38

St. Francis 62, Kankakee (McNamara) 28

St. Ignatius 46, Leo 43

St. Joseph-Ogden 60, Rantoul 37

St. Laurence 77, Marmion 49

St. Patrick 47, Carmel 33

St. Viator 49, Joliet Catholic 32

Steinmetz 75, Chicago (CICS Chicago Quest) 47

Sterling 59, Quincy 48

Sterling Newman 61, Erie/Prophetstown 56

Stevenson 57, Zion Benton 44

Streamwood 82, South Elgin 69

Streator 71, Peotone 43

Sycamore 48, Rochelle 35

Taft 57, Prosser 55

Thornwood 65, Crete-Monee 62

Tinley Park 82, Argo 64

Valmeyer 67, New Athens 57

Vandalia 45, Staunton 32

Vernon Hills 60, Maine East 53

Vincennes, Ind. 38, Chicago Mt. Carmel 30

Vincennes, Ind. 38, Mt. Carmel 30

Von Steuben 57, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 9

Waldorf 40, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 24

Waltonville 44, Centralia Christ Our Rock 33

Warsaw West Hancock 43, Macomb 25

Washington 83, Dunlap 82, 3OT

Waubonsie Valley 60, Naperville Neuqua Valley 44

Wells 48, Chicago (Jones) 37

Westchester St. Joseph 77, Montini 65

Wheaton Academy 80, Guerin 48

Whitney Young 56, Lincoln Park 50

Winchester (West Central) 93, Jacksonville ISD 34

Woodland 42, Lowpoint-Washburn 28

Woodlawn 57, Christopher 53, OT

Woodstock North 58, Johnsburg 54

York 50, Glenbard West 38

Cerro Gordo High School Tournament=

Tuscola 69, Urbana University 29

CIC Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Moweaqua Central A&M 62, Decatur St. Teresa 54

Third=

Macon Meridian 72, Warrensburg-Latham 62

Hall Tournament=

Kewanee 62, Fieldcrest 52

Pontiac 61, Hall 55

Rock Falls 51, Plano 50

North Greene Tournament=

Seventh=

Brussels 72, Pleasant Hill 32

Slykhuis Showcase Tournament=

Bolingbrook 72, Waterloo, West, Iowa 70

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 47, Larkin 43

Aurora (West Aurora) 35, Minooka 29

Barrington 60, Palatine 38

Belvidere North 58, Rockford Boylan 53

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 48, Hinsdale South 30

Bogan 39, Chicago ( SSICP) 38

Bowen def. Air Force Academy, forfeit

Buffalo Grove 41, Prospect 36

Burlington Central 56, Algonquin (Jacobs) 22

Chicago (Solorio Academy) 57, Harlan 17

Deerfield 66, Highland Park 41

Downers North 58, Proviso West 34

Dundee-Crown 47, Cary-Grove 28

Evanston Township 59, New Trier 33

Fremd 49, Conant 27

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 34, Oregon 31

Glenbard East 69, Bensenville (Fenton) 42

Grant 64, North Chicago 43

Grayslake Central 71, Wauconda 57

Grayslake North 41, Antioch 32

Hampshire 50, Crystal Lake Central 40

Harvest Christian Academy 67, Schaumburg Christian 46

Hersey 77, Elk Grove 45

Hinsdale Central 48, Oak Park River Forest 38

Hononegah 65, Rockford Guilford 37

Huntley 42, Crystal Lake South 40

Hyde Park 50, Chicago (CICS Chicago Quest) 4

Joliet West 52, Plainfield South 33

Kaneland 41, Sandwich 25

Kelly 50, Curie 44

LaSalle-Peru 53, Morris 26

Lake Zurich 47, Lake Forest 39

Libertyville 56, Gurnee Warren 27

Lincoln Way West 72, Lincoln-Way East 63

Lisle (Benet Academy) 63, Marist 55

Machesney Park Harlem 49, Rockford Jefferson 41

Maine West 75, Niles North 17

McGivney Catholic High School 56, Brownstown – St. Elmo 46

Metamora 53, Bartonville (Limestone) 15

Metro-East Lutheran 43, Bunker Hill 30

Morton 62, Pekin 20

Mundelein 39, Waukegan 36

Naperville North 57, Naperville Central 41

Oswego 51, Yorkville 42

Ottawa 45, Plano 34

Plainfield North 77, Oswego East 68

Rockford East 60, Belvidere 33

Rolling Meadows 35, Wheeling 28

Round Lake 33, Lakes Community 18

Schaumburg 34, Hoffman Estates 28

Simeon 83, Chicago Vocational 12

South Elgin 61, Streamwood 44

Vernon Hills 58, Maine East 22

Wheaton North 45, Lake Park 41

Willows 50, Morgan Park Academy 47

Woodstock North 42, Johnsburg 38

York 50, Lyons 43

Zion Benton 53, Stevenson 46

Best of Michigan Tournament=

Detroit Edison(DEPSA), Mich. 59, Bolingbrook 52

Reavis Tournament=

IC Catholic 52, Thornridge 29

Payton 57, Bremen 16

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/