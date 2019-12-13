GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrews Osborne Academy 47, Hudson WRA 36
Attica Seneca E. 83, Bucyrus 16
Canal Winchester 66, Groveport-Madison 31
Chillicothe Unioto 49, Chillicothe Huntington 28
Cols. Africentric 114, Cols. South 13
Cols. Eastmoor 61, Cols. Walnut Ridge 45
Cols. Independence 85, Cols. Briggs 16
Delaware Hayes 58, Thomas Worthington 34
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 50, Dublin Jerome 40, OT
Dublin Scioto 47, Hilliard Darby 25
Edon 43, Stryker 41
Gorham Fayette 41, W. Unity Hilltop 36
Hilliard Davidson 60, Cols. Upper Arlington 21
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 66, Westerville Cent. 29
Mason 58, Cin. Sycamore 44
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 50, Bucyrus Wynford 42
Pataskala Licking Hts. 55, Johnstown Northridge 39
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 96, Heath 45
Pioneer N. Central 36, Pettisville 33
Reynoldsburg 70, Grove City 42
Sunbury Big Walnut 45, New Albany 34
Sycamore Mohawk 53, Carey 23
Tol. Christian 71, Northwood 33
Tol. Ottawa Hills 66, Oregon Stritch 21
Upper Sandusky 36, Morral Ridgedale 33
Westerville N. 35, Lewis Center Olentangy 34
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 67, Marietta 66
Sam Andy Basketball Classic=
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 44, Beverly Ft. Frye 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/