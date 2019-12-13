GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrews Osborne Academy 47, Hudson WRA 36

Attica Seneca E. 83, Bucyrus 16

Canal Winchester 66, Groveport-Madison 31

Chillicothe Unioto 49, Chillicothe Huntington 28

Cols. Africentric 114, Cols. South 13

Cols. Eastmoor 61, Cols. Walnut Ridge 45

Cols. Independence 85, Cols. Briggs 16

Delaware Hayes 58, Thomas Worthington 34

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 50, Dublin Jerome 40, OT

Dublin Scioto 47, Hilliard Darby 25

Edon 43, Stryker 41

Gorham Fayette 41, W. Unity Hilltop 36

Hilliard Davidson 60, Cols. Upper Arlington 21

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 66, Westerville Cent. 29

Mason 58, Cin. Sycamore 44

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 50, Bucyrus Wynford 42

Pataskala Licking Hts. 55, Johnstown Northridge 39

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 96, Heath 45

Pioneer N. Central 36, Pettisville 33

Reynoldsburg 70, Grove City 42

Sunbury Big Walnut 45, New Albany 34

Sycamore Mohawk 53, Carey 23

Tol. Christian 71, Northwood 33

Tol. Ottawa Hills 66, Oregon Stritch 21

Upper Sandusky 36, Morral Ridgedale 33

Westerville N. 35, Lewis Center Olentangy 34

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 67, Marietta 66

Sam Andy Basketball Classic=

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 44, Beverly Ft. Frye 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/